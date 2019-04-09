Essex County waives civil service exam fees

× Expand File photo Essex County is waiving civil service exam fees for the rest of the year.

ELIZABETHTOWN | The Essex County Board of Supervisors has authorized the county Personnel Office to waive all exam fees for civil service positions through the end of the year.

In the past, people looking to get a job in areas like law enforcement and social service were required to pay $15 to take the exams.

The county will now foot the bill for those exams, which may result in a loss of revenue of around $2,000, county Personnel Officer Jennifer Mascarenas told supervisors last month.

But the hope is that the change will encourage more people to apply for jobs here.

“We’re having difficulty recruiting applicants in every field,” Mascarenas told The Sun. “By waving the fee, we’re hoping to get people in to apply for these jobs, and have more applicants to choose from.”

APPLICATION SHORTAGE

The county Personnel Office has tried to encourage applications by advertising in local newspapers and posting notices on social media, but to no avail, according to Mascarenas.

“We’ve even started going to job fairs to try to increase our applications that way,” she said. “We’ve had difficulty filling all positions, really.”

Last year, the office received a total of 670 applications. That’s compared to Clinton County — the county legislature waived exam fees this year, while also facing a lack of applicants — which received 790 in 2018.

What that translates to is either a position left vacant for a long period of time, or a smaller labor pool to choose from, according to Mascarenas.

When a correction officer position recently opened up, for example, the pool of candidates was just seven people, she said. Ideally, there would be around 50 applicants to choose from.

“We could have 10 people resign in a year,” she said. “If we don’t have an eligible candidates list with quite a large number of applicants that’ll be used up quickly.”

Mascarenas attributes the lack of applications received by the county simply to a lack of people looking to fill those jobs.

Since 2012, Essex County’s unemployment rate has decreased by roughly 49 percent, from an average of 9.6 percent to 4.9 percent last year, according to the state Department of Labor.

As of February, Essex County’s unemployment rate was 5.8 percent. That’s down from 7 percent one year prior.

“I just think there aren’t enough applicants out there,” she said.

Those interested in applying for jobs or taking a civil service exam can visit co.essex.ny.us/jobs.asp for more information about upcoming exams and job openings.