Essex County weighing land bank

ELIZABETHTOWN | Essex County is considering creating a land bank to address problem properties and reduce blight.

Land banks are typically used by localities for neighborhood improvements. That could include tearing down unsafe structures or acquiring properties for redevelopment and repair.

Lawmakers pondered the benefits last month and tasked county officials with formally researching their options before making a formal decision.

The first step, said Essex County Department of Social Services Commissioner Mike Mascarenas, is working with the towns to determine the extent of abandoned properties or “zombie homes” — vacant properties seized by banks for owners’ failure to make mortgage payments — in the county.

“Right now we’re in the data collection phase,” Mascarenas said.

ZOMBIE PROBLEM

Essex County has long struggled with problem parcels, including “zombie homes” where the bank has foreclosed on a property.

It’s not uncommon for out-of-state developers buy multiple parcels at the county’s tax auction for a rock-bottom price without having seen the property and subsequently abandon them.

County intervention would prevent further deterioration and put the parcels back on the tax rolls.

Other county-owned properties cycle through numerous tax auctions. Parcels that don’t sell deteriorate and see their prices decline over time — often to below the amount of taxes owed.

“The elephant in the room on all these properties is the cost to take them down and dispose of them,” said Tom Scozzafava (R-Moriah), who noted the town spent $30,000 recently to take down a house in Port Henry.

DETAILS FORTHCOMING

Counties have multiple options for how they can structure their land bank.

While it’s too early to offer concrete details, Mascarenas said one hypothetical scenario in Essex County would be to allow towns to buy into a possible system, constituting seed money for property purchases.

“That contribution would be based on some type of formula, whether by population or housing stock,” he said.

A board-of-directors would then select houses to be razed or remediated, ranking properties by highest priorities and developing solutions.

County officials have yet to determine if a hypothetical land bank program would warrant its own standing office, or if they could wrap those tasks into an existing agency such as Housing Assistance Program of Essex County or the Community Resources Department.

“Before setting up another layer of bureaucracy, we want to make sure we hit the nail on the head,” said Mascarenas.

The county would first have to apply for a slot in the New York Land Bank Program, and funding would come in part from the state Office of Community Renewal.

Both Clinton County and the City of Plattsburgh are vying for land bank slots.

County Treasurer Kimberly Davis proposed the idea to the legislature last month, and Davis has appeared at town board meetings throughout the area to brief local officials on the pros and cons of creating a county-wide land bank.

The city’s Common Council authorized the formation of the Lake City Land Bank on Feb. 7.

— Elizabeth Izzo contributed reporting