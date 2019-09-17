Essex County WIC celebrates World Breastfeeding Week

× Expand Photo provided Essex County WIC caseworker Lindsay Genier helps a young attendee place a handprint on the collective art display at the Essex County WIC World Breastfeeding Week event held on the County Green recently.

ELIZABETHTOWN | The World Breastfeeding Week Block Party, coordinated by the Essex County Health Department WIC unit and the Essex County Breastfeeding Coalition, and supported by more than 25 local organizations, was held recently.

The event provided activities for kids, including an obstacle course, face painting, raffles, free books and prizes, and more. Families also had a chance to meet with other families and receive education, farmers market coupons, car seat safety checks and child identification badges.

Mothers shared their breastfeeding stories on poster board, reinforcing the benefits and joys for mothers still new to, and perhaps unsure about, the process. “Extra snuggle time,” “bonding,” “nurturing the baby” and “quiet moments to cherish” were listed as some of the reasons moms chose to begin and continue their breastfeeding journey.

World Breastfeeding Week (WBW), celebrated each year at the beginning of August, is a global campaign coordinated by the World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action (WABA) that aims to inform, anchor, engage and galvanize action on breastfeeding and related issues. The 2019 WBW theme was “empower parents, enable breastfeeding.” Empowerment means creating an enabling environment where mothers can breastfeed optimally. Although breastfeeding is in the mother’s domain, when fathers, partners, families, workplaces and communities support her, breastfeeding improves, according to a press release.

“I think this year’s event reflects perfectly on the theme ‘Empower parents, enable breastfeeding.’ When families make the choice to breastfeed their baby and know it is the optimal nutrition source, they can see from today that they have the support of so many agencies and community members that believe in them. It makes the choice that much easier,” said Krista Berger, Essex County WIC coordinator.

To learn more about this year’s World Breastfeeding Week, visit who.int/news-room/commentaries/detail/world-breastfeeding-week-2019-message.

To speak with a certified lactation consultant (CLC) at the ECHD Public Health Unit, call 518-873-3521. For more information about the Essex County WIC and Peer Counseling programs, call the ECHD at 518-873-3500 or go to co.essex.ny.us/Health/wic.