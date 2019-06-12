Essex County WIC Program Food and Fun Fridays

× Food and Fun Friday participants Kaidence Moore, 11, and her brother, Grayson Moore, 2, play on the lawn with WIC staff Lindsay Genier looking on. The children’s mother, Kayla Moore (not pictured), attended the event as a SAIL of Clinton County representative.

ELIZABETHTOWN | The Essex County WIC Program hosted a new event - Food and Fun Friday - at its Elizabethtown location on Water Street on the Public Health building lawn May 31. The WIC office was open also to allow children to utilize the play group room. Food and Fun Friday is to be held every last Friday of the month at 10 a.m. until November. The events are free for all to attend.

WIC AWARDED ‘MINI GRANT’

Photo by Laura Achouatte Food and Fun Friday participants Kaidence Moore, 11, and her brother, Grayson Moore, 2, play on the lawn with WIC staff Lindsay Genier looking on. The children’s mother, Kayla Moore (not pictured), attended the event as a SAIL of Clinton County representative.

The event is coordinated by Essex County Health Department WIC coordinator Krista Berger and her colleagues, Lindsay Genier, Linda Sherman and Jen English. The hope is to highlight updates to the WIC play group room, provide cooking support and recipes, and to increase use of farmers market vouchers within the county. WIC was awarded a $1,500 “mini grant” from the Adirondack North Country Association in support of its play group. The grant has also made possible these enhanced play groups and demonstrations through the summer and fall.

“Earlier this May, we were able to get a grant that helped us to make this possible. The playroom had some updating. We really are hoping for a good turnout. We are really excited about this,” Berger said.

LOCAL PARTNERSHIPS AND DEMONSTRATIONS

To promote a learning and social atmosphere for children and parents, WIC has also signed on local organizations - Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE), ADK Action, Hub on the Hill and Paul Smith’s College - to be feature presenters at upcoming Food and Fun Fridays. Each will present an interactive tutorial.

On Friday, Cornell Cooperative Extension was on site to demonstrate a salsa preparation from items that are grown right in the garden. CCE also provided hands-on gardening demonstrations for children and parents to grow the vegetables needed for the salsa with seeds and soil to take home. Families will also have the option to bring home a recipe kit that includes all the ingredients of the recipe made in demonstration at each Food and Fun Friday event. This past Friday, the salsa recipe kit included: a bag of tortilla chips, Roma tomatoes, green pepper, onion, lime and fresh cilantro.

The Essex County WIC play group is an ideal outlet for children to have a safe and positive interaction that also serves to increase developmental and social interaction. Food and Fun Friday encourages this and promotes healthy eating habits.

INCREASING ACCESS TO HEALTHY, LOCAL FOODS

WIC’s collaboration with local farms and organizations to increase access to healthy and local foods has also created partnerships that support and benefit one another locally.

“During the 2018 farmers market season, WIC collaborated with Carly Summers from Cornell Cooperative Extension and Adam Hainer from Juniper Hill Farm to advance a WIC goal of increasing the use of farmers market benefits. Adam decided he would double WIC participants’ coupons during the last half hour of every market and Juniper Hill also offered to provide ‘seconds’ of vegetables. These vegetables are distributed at WIC sites throughout the county, boosting the amount of fresh, local produce available to participants,” Berger said.

The collaboration continues with Food and Fun Fridays. Families can now enjoy local, farm-fresh foods from Juniper Hill in the take-home recipe kits.

Among the named organizations featured, booths were set up by Fidelis, ACAP Head Start and SAIL (Southern Adirondack and Independent Living) at the Public Health building lawn to provide information and services to those that may have interest.

The events are a way to help families network and learn from resources they may not know are available to them.

Upcoming dates for June include: June 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Keeseville WIC location at 1699 Front St. and June 28 from 10 a.m. to noon at 132 Water St. The events are also in partner with AdkAction and Essex County Well Fed Collaborative.