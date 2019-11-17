Essex resident Sonnett presented with first-ever Francesca “Frisky” Paine Irwin award

× Expand Photo provided Francesca Paine “Frisky” Irwin Award Norma Goff, left, president of the Essex Community Fund presented Donna Lou Sonnett, at right, with the first-ever Francesca Paine “Frisky” Irwin Award.

ESSEX | Essex Community Fund presented its first Francesca “Frisky” Paine Irwin award to Donna Lou Sonnett, honoring her for decades of volunteer service in the Town of Essex.

Photo Provided Francesca “Frisky” Paine Irwin award at Essex Town Hall The Francesca “Frisky” Paine Irwin award for community volunteerism and service is installed at the Essex Town Hall.

The “Frisky Irwin” award provides the honoree to choose a non-profit recipient for a $1,000 donation. And Sonnett selected High Peaks Hospice in this first round of giving.

As proprietor of the Cupola House, Sonnett has made numerous contributions to community, here and throughout the Adirondack Park, including service as the first chairwoman of the Essex Community Fund.

The award was presented in August. And last Thursday, a plaque was placed at the Essex Town Hall, Sonnett’s name being the first entry. The celebration was planned by Essex Initiatives in conjunction with the Essex Community Fund. ■