Essex residents gain approvals to restore Victorian-era porch on town hall

Photo by Kim Dedam essx-porch-door-to-nowhere Lg The Essex Town Hall currently has a stoop porch for access to the central door, but entry on the northern end is void, creating what is locally known as the “door to nowhere.”

ESSEX | Residents of Essex are looking to restore, and donate to, a Victorian-era front porch on Essex Town Hall in the historic hamlet.

After months of discussion, an extensive review of historic documents and analysis of code requirements, the project met with Essex Planning Board approval in November and final Essex Town Board approval in December.

What is proposed, according to the Porch Restoration Committee, a grassroots effort organized around design/review, “is a donation of the restoration of the historic Victorian two-story porch that was in place from before 1905 until approximately 1970. What is being offered is a specific ‘in-kind’ donation, not a gift of money to the town.”

As Essex town officials have fostered and completed renovations of employee office space on the second floor, they are working now to raise funds for a significant restoration of the circa 1797 ballroom of the old tavern.

The proposed Victorian porch project is a separate and third step in returning the building to historic grace.

A door on the northern end of the building stands vacant, without steps or access from the front.

It is known locally, with some jest, as “the door to nowhere.”

Outgoing Supervisor Ron Jackson, who begins a term on the Essex Town Council in 2020, views the grass-roots, altruistic effort in historic context.

“This building had a porch on it when I was growing up,” he told The Sun.

“Like several buildings in Essex that have lost their porches since I was a kid, it just doesn’t look right to me without the porch. So I am happy that the project is completely approved.

“I think if it is built, the porch will serve many functions. In addition to an improved appearance, it will make useful the ‘door to nowhere,’ and provide more protection from the elements to persons coming into our town hall. I envision small concerts, the Fourth of July Spelling Bee, etcetera.” And, he added, a row of rocking chairs.

Costs for exacting restoration are being drawn up now.

But the Victorian porch cannot be a 21st-century adaptation, Jackson said of the community’s resolve.

“Nobody has a cost estimate. They don’t want ‘a porch,’” he said.

“They want that porch,” he said, referring to a well-researched series of historic images of the inn turned town hall.

“As far as cost, that is the $64,000 question at this point and will determine if it is built. Any estimate I could come up with would be a (wild guess) so I’ll defer for now.”

The coalition involved in assessing the porch project have opted to remain largely anonymous.

But documents cite a rationale not dissimilar to Jackson’s, saying the porch, architecturally, would “improve the appearance of the town hall, make the transition from building to street more fluid, make the town hall more inviting in its service as the seat of government, bring sense to the ‘door to nowhere,’ and create additional and novel public space.”

Architectural restoration, as assessed in planning documents, would “inject a shot of fresh energy and pride into the town; show that there are those who care enough about Essex to make a major contribution to the town; encourage others to do the same and help Essex make a positive statement about its future.”

The chronology of historic images collected for the project detail how an elaborate and ornate porch evolved to grace the entire length of the building.

× Expand Photos provided essx-porch-old-photos Historic images show the style and elaborate structure of a Victorian era front porch that used to grace what was formerly an inn, now the Essex Town Hall, on Main Street, circa 1920.

“Sometime between the 1810s to the 1840s, the north half was added,” Porch Committee documents relay.

The addition included the “north door, now the ‘door to nowhere,’, at which time the first full-length porch was built to tie together the two sections. In fact, in its current size and configuration the building always had a full-length porch, until its removal circa 1970.”

Questions raised in public planning discussion focused on maintenance, security and the prospect of ice slipping off the roof in winter.

But organizers looking to gift the project suggest lighting, snow guards and heat tape could be included with the roofing system to protect it and the public, along with window locks and security cameras to protect the town offices inside.

They indicate that the town of Essex would be responsible for maintenance going forward.

“Restoration of the porch would cost the town nothing. If the project proceeds, it would be funded entirely from the private sector,” Porch Committee organizers said.

“To date, the group has invested just shy of $10,000. This includes design plans drawn by the town’s architect, and consultation with the Town’s attorney, for which the Town has been billed, and for all of which the town has been reimbursed by the group.”

A final decision on the porch donation will be clear after all costs are determined. ■