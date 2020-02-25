Essex tackles housing issue

ELIZABETHTOWN | With affordable housing becoming increasingly scarce, Essex County is putting together a task force to study county housing inventories and figure out how to get reasonably priced homes into the hands of local, working people.

The committee was created by Essex County Supervisors’ Chair Shaun Gillilland, and will be led by Lewis Town Supervisor Jim Monty. It will include representatives of government, nonprofits and organizations that are involved in the affordable housing issue.

Monty said the committee’s work could lead to the creation of a housing authority, or some similar agency, that would use untapped pools of grant money to build or rehabilitate homes and sell them to a strata of Essex County residents who are employed, but lack assets or the income it would take to buy a house on the open market.

Increasingly, local officials fear, Essex County is becoming a place where only the relatively wealthy can afford to buy a home. “There are people who are gainfully employed, but struggle to find housing,” Monty said.

A number of factors have fueled the problem. Economics, demographics, technology and a growing number of vacationers have skewed the marketplace to the point where buying or renting a house has become problematic for people of low or moderate means, Gillilland said.

It’s not necessarily a new problem, he said, but “it’s been exacerbated in some towns around the county because of vacation homes and short term rentals.”

Houses that might have been rented out on a monthly basis for $800 can now fetch $300 a night as a short-term rental. As such, short term rentals have fundamentally changed the marketplace.

“When I travel I still look to book a hotel, but my adult kids get on their phones and go to Airbnb,” Gillilland said.

Because of this new travel paradigm, hundreds of homes around the county that might have once been rented long term to local residents are now out of play for local residents.

That’s put a squeeze on the market around vacation destinations such as Lake Placid and Keene Valley, but there is a parallel problem even in parts of Essex County that are off the beaten track, said Monty.

Monty said that families that fall under the acronym ALICE (Asset Limited Income Constrained Employees) need help to become players in the housing market. Many of these are single moms, who also struggle with basic bills for food, heat, transportation, daycare and such.

Monty said that part of the reason they have a hard time paying basic expenses is because they are burdened by “crazy rents” in Essex County, reflective of limited housing inventory. Monty said he would like to see these people be able to buy a house and begin to build equity.

Without help, it appears that younger people are simply forced out of the county altogether, according to a 2019 community assessment report prepared by Adirondack Community Action Programs.

According to a 2017 Census update, Essex County lost 3.6% of its population in seven years. “A continuing trend in our region of young people leaving the area for better jobs,” the ACAP report stated. And those who stayed were slipping further behind. The report stated that “40% of the households in Essex County live below the ALICE Threshold and are unable to meet the daily cost of living.”

And housing costs are taking up a disproportionate share of many budgets. Those with service jobs in the trendy villages of Lake Placid and Saranac Lake are having to commute from as far away as Franklin and Clinton counties.

According to the ACAP report, more than 80% of young adults are paying above the maximum recommended 30% of their budgets in housing costs. The elderly are hit hard too, with 56% spending more than they can theoretically afford on housing.

Compounding the problem, the houses that are available for rent are often old and in need of maintenance or weatherization. That means along with higher housing costs, moderate to low-income homeowners or renters also have to pay disproportionately high heating bills.

Gillilland said the committee will look at all these issues and come up with a targeted strategy to address the areas of highest need. Affordable housing benefits residents, but it also benefits businesses as well by expanding the labor pool that’s within reasonable commuting distance. “A common complaint I hear from businesses is that there’s no one to work for them,” Gillilland said. ■