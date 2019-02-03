ETS program to bolster work readiness for students

PLATTSBURGH | The “READY4REAL: Education Programming Powered by ETS,” a series of interactive career and life preparedness lessons aimed toward high school and college students, has launched.

In coordination with education outreach consultant and health education specialist Michele Armani, master certified health education specialist, ETS (Educational Testing Service) has developed a 10-session supplemental curriculum for teachers, guidance counselors and administrators to get North Country students ready — for real.

Based off of the individual school, a custom READY4REAL program is tailored to different needs and objectives.

Students cover a range of work readiness information taught by a team of ETS specialists and community partners, from understanding what makes them tick as individuals to the meaning of teamwork and collaboration, working all the way up to resume creation, interview preparation, financial literacy, a capstone networking event and the chance to connect with some of the area’s top employers.

While economic confidence increases in times of low unemployment, it’s personal confidence Armani identifies as missing among recent North Country graduates.

Confidence is a driving force when it comes to communication, leadership, teamwork —all termed “soft skills.”

ETS data indicates a steady increase in employers’ concern over “soft skills” development.

“Because of their very name, these skills are often seen as a bonus, when really they are essential to progress in all industries,” said Alina Walentowicz, marketing outreach coordinator at ETS.

Daphne Gricoski, health teacher at Seton Catholic Central High School said, “The READY4REAL program has already had a positive impact on my health students. They look forward to ETS visiting and have already learned how to be better communicators while collaborating on group projects.”

Those interested in learning more about READY4REAL and how to bring it into the classroom can visit the READY4REAL website at etsjobs.com/ready4real, email Walentowicz at awalentowicz@etsjobs.com or call 518-562-4673.