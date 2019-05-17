Event benefits reunion

× A reunion for all Ticonderoga graduates is planned for next July. A chicken barbecue this weekend will help raise funds.

TICONDEROGA | As a fundraiser for its 2020 reunion extravaganza, the Ticonderoga Alumni Association will host a chicken barbecue and an evening of entertainment Saturday, May 18. The reunion, designed to replicate grand affairs held in 2001 and 2005, is expected to draw thousands of Ticonderoga alumni from near and far in July 2020.

To focus on arrangements for the extravaganza next year, Bob Dedrick said his alumni association wants to have the fundraising completed by this year. The barbecue will be the first fundraising event of the season, and will include basket raffles and 50-50 drawings.

Dedrick said notifications of the reunion have been going out, and “we have gotten such a positive response.” The three-day event will include an alumni dinner, golf and softball tournaments, a big-top tent in Bicentennial Park, fireworks and music by Bad Chaperones and Ruby Shooz. Classes that have upcoming anniversaries in 2020 are planning their reunions around the extravaganza.

There will also be tours of Ticonderoga High School, which has undergone significant changes since many graduates have seen it last.

The festivities for this weekend’s fundraiser will begin Friday, when baskets to be raffled will be on display at the Knights of Columbus Hall from 5-8 p.m, and again beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday. The dinner will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Knights of Columbus, and will include a half chicken, baked potato, cole slaw, roll and dessert. The cost is $12, and takeout is available. The basket drawings will be at 7 p.m., and the 50-50 drawing at 9 p.m.

Bands will play beginning at 6 p.m., featuring Brad Peria, Doug Cossey and Ron Cossey from 6-8 p.m., and from 8-10 p.m., Hodge Podge, featuring Jimmy Whitford, Shaine Porter, Dayton Dedrick, Bobby Dedrick and Eric Dedrick. Alumni swag will also be for sale at the fundraiser.

The event, to be held the last weekend of July 2020, is open to everyone, not just graduates.

“It’s also for the town to share in the enthusiasm for the school and Ticonderoga in general,” Dedrick said.