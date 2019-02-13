Event lineup for SNOCADE announced

INDIAN LAKE | The annual SNOCADE winter festival will be held in Indian Lake Feb. 15-24.

Notable events include the Tricky Tray Raffle Night, Winter Wonderland Craft Fair, snowmobile timed trials, fireworks, torchlight parade and Kitty Kat Race.

Builders are encouraged to enter a handmade cardboard sled in the annual race or harness the winter wind to fly a custom kite.

Throughout the week, the library will host several story and craft times for all ages.

Festival attendees can watch a cold-water rescue demonstration or warm up at the theater with movies and live shows including the SNOCADE “Starscape” and “Girls Night Out” themed murder mystery.

Anglers might want to try their hand at the first annual Indian Lake ice fishing derby, followed by Flame the Band at the Indian Lake Theater.

For a complete list of events, visit indian-lake.com or follow SNOCADE on Facebook.