Excelsior sapping students from two-year programs, says CCC

× State Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) spoke with officials from Clinton Community College, SUNY Plattsburgh and North Country Community College at an education roundtable last week. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) visited Plattsburgh last week for an education roundtable.

Representatives from Clinton Community College (CCC), North Country Community College (NCCC) and SUNY Plattsburgh briefed Jones on difficulties imposed on local schools by unfunded state mandates and low state aid, which they say have forced cuts or tuition hikes as operational costs continue to rise.

“Higher-ed is obviously very important to this area and important to me as well,” Jones said. “So we’re looking for any way we can help them out. We had a great, frank discussion on the challenges that face our schools and how I can help them out.”

EXCELSIOR SCHOLARSHIP

According to DiPasquale, new among the hurtles facing local two-year colleges are the side effects of the Excelsior Scholarship, a state financial aid program designed to offer free tuition to qualifying students.

To receive financial aid through the program, students need to obtain 30 college credits per calendar year, which CCC President Ray DiPasquale says immediately disqualifies part-time students, which constitute 60 percent of the college’s student body.

“They’re immediately ineligible,” DiPasquale told Jones, noting that the school is also losing students who are graduating high school and immediately entering the workforce. “The impact on community colleges has been tremendous.

“We estimate that we’ve lost 50 students to four-year colleges as a result of the Excelsior Scholarship.”

NCCC President Steven Tyrell agreed with his Clinton County counterpart, and said that 45 percent of its students are part-time, and only 15 people at the college are receiving aid through the Excelsior Scholarship.

Meanwhile, at SUNY Plattsburgh, 220 freshmen are taking advantage of the program, according to Plattsburgh State spokesman Ken Knelly.

“Obviously, I think, helping out those students, expanding the Excelsior program to help them out, is a good possibility,” Jones told The Sun. “It’s something that should be looked at.”

Though there are limitations on the Excelsior Scholarship, the state offers a variety of programs designed to help part-time students:

The New York State Part-time Scholarship Award Program provides SUNY or CUNY students with at least a 2.0 GPA up to $1,500 per semester for up to two years.

The state also offers part-time TAP program, which aims to help New Yorkers attending postsecendary school part-time with financial aid, and provides grant assistance for eligible part-time students enrolled in state-approved undergraduate studies.

The governor’s office said the facts on Excelsior speak for themselves.

“We are proud of New York’s robust financial aid programs especially the Part-time Scholarship which provided over $1.2 million to SUNY and CUNY students in 2017,” said Don Kaplan, a spokesman. “The Part-time Scholarship is another example of the state leading the way when it comes to reducing the cost of going to college.

He continued: “Whether it is the nearly $1 billion in TAP grants, the first-in-the-nation Excelsior free-tuition scholarship, or this latest effort, the Part-time Scholarship, New York continues to support our students and help them realize their dream of a higher education degree.”

STATE AID

That same part-time population also creates difficulties when the college constructs its budget every year — state aid is calculated in part by the school’s FTE (full-time equivalent) numbers, meaning that though CCC serves 1,556 students, because a bulk of those are part-time, it may only receive funding as if their enrollment was much lower.

“When five enroll, I’m getting one person to count toward my budget, and that makes no sense,” DiPasquale said.

Jones told The Sun that adequately funding schools remains a top priority in the state Assembly.

“In the Assembly, we’re always looking at ways to help our schools with financial aid,” he said.

Though in the last state budget the legislature adopted a $100 increase in the base aid rate, the state’s share of the 2019 CCC budget, $2.8 million, is $242,832 less than this year.

“It’s certainly a top priority for the state Assembly to make sure that we fund these schools appropriately to educate our students so they can go out into the workforce, maintain employment, get jobs and that helps our economy,” Jones said. “So I think that’s a good investment. In the long run, we’ll benefit from it, certainly.”

Tyrell said that if there was a legislative change that Jones should target when he gets back to Albany, it’s establishing a state aid funding floor for local colleges, a move he says will protect schools from fluctuations in aid.

The time is right for this proposal, he argued, noting that at CUNY schools in New York City enrollment is also down, creating an opportunity for up- and down-state legislators to collaborate.

“This floor is critical,” he said.

“I like that idea,” Jones replied.

STATE MANDATES

At SUNY Plattsburgh, enrollment is steady and the school is undertaking a number of rehabilitation projects at its residents halls.

But a major challenge the state university is facing is finding ways to allocate money toward unfunded mandates, said Knelly, noting state-mandated increases to employee wages and benefits.

These requirements are forcing cuts, he said.

Stagnant state aid, paired with the contractual salary increases and other factors, has contributed to a structural deficit at SUNY Plattsburgh of around $8.4 million, according to the school’s 2017-18 budget.

The school has cut expenses by $662,000 in the last fiscal year — that included the shuttering of the Center for Community Engagement — and plans to further cut expenses by $1.5 million in 2018-19, according to a recent report from the Vice President for Administration Josee Larochelle.

“We are working towards a balanced budget by FY 2021-22 through cost savings and efficiency and revenue generations committees,” the report reads.

“Financial stability is paramount,” Knelly told Jones.

WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT

As the local chambers of commerce in the region continue to push for new business and increased economic development, the North Country Chamber of Commerce closely targeting the manufacturing and transportation industries for relocation here, North Country schools are attempting to coordinate with that push by bolstering workforce development designed to train workers to fill those new jobs.

“We need to respond to economic development with workforce development programming,” Tyrell said.

CCC took up a large stake in workforce development programming with the construction of the Institute for Advanced Manufacturing, a 30,000-square-foot hands-on training site that was built with a $12.7 million SUNY 2020 Challenge Grant.

The school has also purchased a mobile lab that will be taken to local high schools to educate students about the engineering and manufacturing sectors.

At NCCC, the school is attempting to respond with partnering with large employers in their area, including the International Paper (IP) mill in Ticonderoga, and responding directly to shortages in the workforce.

“We put together a training program to help IP fill those jobs,” Tyrell said, noting that the work was done despite an apparent lack of state incentives to do so. “There’s no recognition for that.”

The college is also exploring the possibility of opening a satellite campus in Ticonderoga, Tyrell said. The results of a feasibility study is expected to be released next month. They’ve also partnered with North Star and the YMCA to help bring a YMCA to Saranac Lake.

“We do have a lot of jobs here right now, but we need a trained workforce,” Jones told reporters. “If we can provide those opportunities for students or young adults to work in this area, that’s good.”

“The industry is booming, but it needs support,” DiPasquale said. “And we need help to continue to support that.”