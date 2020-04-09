EXCLUSIVE - Mayor Blais: COVID-19 may delay Americade until Aug. 18-22

× Expand Photo provided Americade Bikes On Canada St Motorcyclists ride down Canada Street, Lake George Village’s main drag, during a prior year’s Americade rally. Village Mayor Robert Blais told county leaders April 9 that Americade 2020 would likely be rescheduled from its traditional early June dates to Aug. 18 through Aug. 22, and that the rally’s popular Block Party attraction would not be held this year.

LAKE GEORGE | Over four decades, the Americade motorcycle rally has prompted tens of thousands of motorcycling enthusiasts to vacation in Lake George, generating $25 million to $40 million in local economic activity.

But due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the 38th annual Americade, planned for June 2 through June 6, is likely to be rescheduled to mid-August, Lake George Mayor Robert Blais told Warren County supervisors April 9.

Blais said Americade CEO Christian Dutcher told him that his event’s vendors were not in favor of cancelling 2020 Americade due to the coronavirus pandemic, but preferred to have the rally held this August.

Blais said that Dutcher had chosen Tuesday Aug. 18 through Saturday Aug. 22 as the preferred date for Amricade 2020, if postponed.

This topic was raised as Blais asked the county’s Charles Wood Park Operations and Maintenance Committee to consider park rental fees to be waived for Americade as well as the upcoming Adirondack Wine & Food Festival. This proposal, requested by Blais on behalf of the two event promoters, was not endorsed by the committee after legal counsel said such an action would constitute gifts to private enterprise.

The committee, however, did decide to hold over deposits on park rental fees for previously booked events and apply them to park rentals for the respective rescheduled dates — or to refund the fees for canceled 2020 events.

Asked about whether event promoters would have their 2020 occupancy tax awards voided, County Occupancy Tax committee chairman Dennis Dickinson said the topic required review by his panel. Dickinson serves as the Supervisor of the town of Lake George.

“We have to step back and take a close look at this issue,” he said. “We’re in some dire straits here.”

Blais said many of the event promoters asked whether hand disinfection stations would be installed at the park for this summer.

“They feel it’s our responsibility to provide them,” he said. The suggestion received a lukewarm reception from supervisors, with several of them suggesting it was event organizers’ responsibility to provide them.

Blais said that the promoters of the Adirondack Wine & Food Festival were aiming to reschedule from the last weekend in June to Saturday Sept. 27.

As of April 9, the websites of both the wine fest and Americade continued to display June dates for their respective events.

Lake George Village’s June events that have canceled for 2020 so far include the Lake George Tow Show and the Barbershop Harmony Society convention and concert — both popular attractions.

Dickinson questioned whether there would be enough rooms available in mid-August for Americade, as Lake George is booked heavily in August. Other supervisors said that enough rooms would indeed be available, and Blais responded that Dutcher had predicted that Americade attendance in mid-August would be reduced by 50 percent due to COVID-19 and subsequent rescheduling.

Blais said Dutcher did not want to cancel Americade for 2020, as the rally’s 38-year tradition would be interrupted.

“We should do whatever we can to make Americade a success,” Blais said, adding, however, that the rally’s popular Block Party attraction would “certainly” not be held this year.