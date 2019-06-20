Expansion of Wbg hamlet, sewer district being reviewed

×

WARRENSBURG | Leaders of the Town of Warrensburg have moved forward on their effort to expand the municipality’s hamlet as well as increase the size of its primary sewer district.

Town Supervisor Kevin Geraghty informed board members at their June 12 meeting that maps of the proposed hamlet expansion have been prepared. He said that town officials would be meeting with the Adirondack Park Agency within several months to review the proposed hamlet boundary changes.

The initial changes to be made, Geraghty said, were expanding the hamlet to include both sides of particular streets where the boundary had been drawn years ago down the roadway’s center — but had excluded the properties on the other side of the street. Also, a primary objective is to include parcels that were fully developed or now have sewer and water service but are adjacent to the hamlet.

One example of such a proposed extension is the north end of Main Street, to include both the Warrensburg Inn & Suites motel property and the land where Merv Hadden Auto Sales was located for several decades since the mid-1950s. The hamlet’s northwest boundary now ends at Nemec’s Sporting Goods, Geraghty said.

Jean Hadden, Merv’s wife and heir, said hamlet expansion would likely be helpful for the eventual sale and development of her property there, because including her land in the hamlet would minimize the Adirondack Park Agency’s land-use review process.

Another goal in hamlet expansion might be to extend it up Alden Avenue to include 600 or so acres of town-owned wooded land, Geraghty said.

“We’ve had preliminary discussions with the A.P.A. which were very productive,” he said. “We’ll soon be finishing up a good dialogue with them, I’m sure — we’re looking to partner with the agency on this.”

Another boundary expansion under consideration is to extend the town’s Sewer District No. 1 farther down Library Avenue — and the state recently granted the town’s request to serve as lead agency in the process of applying for state approval of the initiative.