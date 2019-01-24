Failure is a virtue

× Madeline Lender and Kathryn Moran won the prize for the best-looking bridge. Photo by Tim Rowland

TICONDEROGA | There’s nothing funny about catastrophic bridge failure.

Unless it happens in a middle school, at which point it can get pretty hilarious.

For 11 years, the Ticonderoga Kiwanis has sponsored a bridge building competition, in which students have an hour and a half to build a bridge out of Popsicle sticks and hot glue.

The bridges are then tested for efficiency and strength by spanning them across two abutments and adding more and more weight. As the weight builds, so does the suspense, until down comes the bridge in a woody heap.

“It’s fun, we get to destroy something,” said Madeline Lender, a 7th grader at St. Mary’s. Madeline teamed with 8th grader Kathryn Moran to win the prize for the best-looking bridge.

“You want it to be as efficient as possible, and it has to be aesthetically pleasing,” said Kathryn.

So the goal is to gain the most strength out of the fewest possible Popsicle sticks

The inspiration, if that’s the word, is the infamous Tacoma Narrows Bridge nicknamed Galloping Gertie because of its tendency to twist and buck in high winds. It collapsed in 1940, four months after it opened, but has lived on in physics class lesson plans.

Madeline and Kathryn said a strong design is based on triangles, a strong geometric shape that withstands pressure better than rectangles. To prepare for the competition, they took time in study hall to design prototypes and draw blueprints which they took to the competition.

“We want this to inspire engineering, and the fields of math and science,” said Tony DeFranco, who coordinated the event this year. “It also promotes teamwork.”

DeFranco, who is himself an engineer, agreed that the high point of the morning is when the kids get to destroy their own creations. If the adult lectures on the importance of math and science go on too long the students get antsy. “They’re saying, ‘stop talking, let’s blow some things up.”

Ticonderoga Superintendent Joe Giordano attended with his sons Jonah and Nicholas, who are looking forward to participating in the event themselves when they’re old enough.

Although not in the competition, they did build a bridge with DeFranco’s son James — and took pleasure in adding the weights that finally brought it down.

“It’s interesting to see their imaginations at work,” Giordano said. “This gets kids excited about engineering.”

The complete list of winners is as follows, including the team name chosen by the students.

Each team chooses a name for their bridge.

Winners, Aesthetic category:

First place: “Thunderpuff22 from St Mary’s School, Madeline Lender and Kathryn Moran.

Second place: “The Hicks” from Ticonderoga Middle School, Cole Stockmar and Gabe Scoville.

Third place: “The Popsicle Guy” from Ticonderoga Middle School, Charlie Moses.

Winners, Efficiency category:

First place: “Wow Bridges” from St Mary’s School, Robert O’Neil and Aubrey Whitford with an efficiency of 5.62 bridge weight of 203 grams and maximum load of 114 pounds.

Second place: “The Hicks,” from Ticonderoga Middle School, Cole Stockmar and Gabe Scoville with an efficiency of 5.48, bridge weight of 135 grams and maximum load of 74 pounds.

Third place: “Thunderpuff22” from St Mary’s School, Madeline Lender and Kathryn Moran with an efficiency of 5.34 bridge weight of 134 grams and maximum load of 72 pounds.

The event was sponsored by Reale Construction, International Paper, DeFranco Landscaping, Northern Lake George Rotary Club and the Ticonderoga Teachers’ Association. John Sharkey of J.P. Sports provided the shirts and trophies.