Fall Farm Tour returning to Thurman

× Expand Photo provided The annual Thurman Fall Farm Tour will feature nine farms and furniture, food and homemade goods will be sold throughout the day.

THURMAN | Nine Thurman farms will open their doors on Oct. 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the annual Fall Farm Tour.

Products and tours will be available on-site.

This free event promises a day of sales and samples, animals and activities.

Organizers advise attendees to go early and stay late.

Corner post signs and the passport/map found around the region or at Thurman Town Hall will point the way to pancake breakfast from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. and/or the benefit buffet luncheon from noon to 3 p.m.

The maple farms promise such goodies as maple bon bons, maple caramel corn, maple cotton candy, maple frosted nuts and maple pecan granola. Artisans will sell unique wares such as hand-crafted knives, rustic furniture, pottery, jewelry and more.

Event goers can vote for their favorite quilt in the quilt show, where full-sized quilts will be displayed and many quilted items will be offered for sale. Other festival activities include wagon rides, demonstrations and “punkin’ chunkin’.”

Passports can be punched at each farm. The entire card, no matter how many sites are punched, can be deposited in a marked tub at any of the farms.

Two cards will be drawn from those collected. The first prize winner will win a basket of locally-produced goods or certificates valued at approximately $200, and the runner up will receive items and gift certificates valued at about $100. The winner must pick up the prize when notified.