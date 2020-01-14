Famed Nettle Meadow Farm to move cheese production to Lake Luzerne

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall Hitching Post Nettle Meadow The former Hitching Post restaurant and tavern, a 14,000-square-feet timber building that decades ago was a stop-off for cowhands and tourists on the fabled ‘Dude Ranch Trail’ in Lake Luzerne, is to become the new site for the cheese-making operations of Thurman’s Nettle Meadow Farm. Nettle Meadow has earned an international reputation for its artisan cheeses — and demand for products has grown substantially, prompting the enterprise to undergo expansion.

LAKE LUZERNE | The nationally renowned cheese-making enterprise Nettle Meadow Farm in the town of Thurman is moving its production facilities soon to a landmark building on Route 9N in the town of Lake Luzerne, according to local officials.

Work is now underway to convert the former Hitching Post restaurant and tavern into a cheese-making plant for Nettle Meadow that is likely to become a popular tourist attraction, Lake Luzerne Supervisor Gene Merlino said last week.

Merlino serves on the Warren County Local Development Corp. which has arranged loans to allow Nettle Meadow’s production to expand to meet fast-growing demand for their various artisan cheeses.

Just two weeks ago, the New York State’s Regional Economic Development Council awarded Nettle Meadow $120,000 to expand their cheese-making operations — and last February the county LDC liberalized the terms of a loan to Nettle Meadow to enable the farm’s owners, Sheila Flanagan and Lorraine Lambiase, to invest in higher-capacity processing equipment as well as boost marketing efforts. The LDC loan, granted in 2017, was for $115,000.

Merlino said the farm’s proprietors had already moved their milking goats and sheep to farmland in Clifton Park, and they are to be re-situated in Lake Luzerne sometime in the near future.

Nettle Meadow rescues animals as well

Since Nettle Meadow was founded in 2000 or so, the farm has also served as an animal sanctuary, with goats, sheep and other farm animals roaming about on 75 or so rolling acres in Thurman, near the town of Johnsburg border.

For 15 years or more, the Thurman farm has been a tourist attraction, where visitors learn how the farm’s staff nurtures a wide variety of farm animals — as many as 350 — including llamas, horses, donkeys, chicken, ducks, turkeys, and pigs — of all stages in life, many of them rescued. The enterprise’s web page notes the farm is committed to the principles of “happy and healthy animals” and area residents confirm their dedication to their creatures as well as to sustainable farming practices.

Nettle Meadow’s sanctuary is to remain located in Thurman, according to local officials. Attempts to contact Flanagan and Lambiase were unsuccessful as of Jan. 10.

Merlino said the former Hitching Post restaurant ­— measuring about 1`4,000 square feet — provides a facility remarkably larger than their modest cheese production building in Thurman, and will allow the business to host more visitors. According to LDC documents, the expansion of the enterprise might prompt its workforce to double.

He said the Hitching Post, built many decades ago with large timbers, is being reconstructed with glass-walled production rooms so tourists and students can observe the cheese-making process, A lobby in the building is to host cheese and wine tastings, Merlino said.

“Everyone is overwhelmingly happy about this expansion,” he said, noting that local officials are now seeking an endorsement from the APA for a change in local land use. “We’re all working together to get this accomplished.” ■