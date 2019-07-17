Family grief stricken with drowning death of Tupper boy

× Expand Photo from Facebook Ryder White, 4, smiles in a recent social media photo with his older sister, Railyn.

TUPPER LAKE | A tragic drowning in Tupper Lake has left a closely knit family and the community in mourning.

According to State Police reports, Ryder A. White, age 4, was reported missing July 12 at Stony Creek Pond at Corey’s and believed to be in the water.

“A trooper dove into the water and retrieved White. He was then transported by EMS to the Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake where he was pronounced deceased at 8:34 p.m. by Dr. Dianna Bryan,” police said in their report.

State Police Troop B spokeswoman Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said no foul play is suspected in connection with the little boy’s death.

He was with a small group of children playing near the water that evening.

Friends from all around Tupper Lake have stepped up to support the Whites, Allison and Zeb White, and Ryder’s older sister, Railyn, who is 6.

A GoFundMe page raised more than $18,000 of its $20,000 goal by the morning of July 15.

On “Friday July 12th, the White family lost their four-year-old son Ryder to an accidental drowning at Corey’s in Tupper Lake,” family member Kaylin Reyell wrote.

“To make matters worse, it was his mom’s birthday. This obviously came as a traumatic shock to our entire family. Due to his age no funeral expenses were even thought about,” she said, describing a little boy who was full of life.

“Their family is in pieces right now, as he had a six-year-old sister as well who is trying to cope with the situation, and they need all the support they can get.”

‘TURKEY DINNER IN AUGUST’

Another fundraiser is being planned, a “Turkey Dinner in August” with a dinner and basket raffle Aug. 3 at 4 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus in Tupper Lake.

Planners at K of C said this event is to help the White family with funeral expenses. Dinners are $10 for adults and $8 for children.

Responding to the outpouring of love and support, Zeb White expressed gratitude amid his pain.

“Thank you all so very much for everything that you have done and are still doing,” Mr. White said via public post on Facebook.

“We are forever grateful for every single person who has supported us in this. Please please please everyone tell your kids you love them every day. Hug them tight. The next day could be the one that you wished didn’t happen. No person ever should have to feel this kind of heartache. This will be a long rough road for us. Love to you all for everything. Please all say a prayer for my son.”

Mrs. White also shared words of thanks for the response from the community. In a GoFundMe update, she said they were grateful for the outpouring of support.

“You all have no idea how much this means to us,” Mrs. White said, describing Ryder as full of energy and love.

“He will be dearly missed. He loved everyone, and every new person he met was his ‘best friend’ or his new girlfriend. I’ve cried so much today, it hurts so bad. I don’t wish this on my worst enemy.

“Railyn is being strong for both Zeb and I. Only time will tell how we will heal and move on as a family. He will always be with us, no matter what. Thank you all so much.”

IF YOU WISH TO HELP:

The GoFundMe fundraiser for the White family is online: gofundme.com/f/funeral-costs-for-the-white-family