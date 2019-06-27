Farm store comes to Port Henry

× Mountain Weavers Guild supervisor Tammy Giovazzino stands in the basket shop that will soon be selling local food as well.

PORT HENRY | AdkAction and Mountain Lake Services will open a farm store in Port Henry in July, selling local and regional produce, bread, meat, eggs, dairy and value-added products in the Mountain Weavers Guild storefront on Main Street, as part of the Well Fed Essex County Collaborative.

This new project echoes AdkAction’s popular “Farmacy” farm store that was opened in the Keeseville Pharmacy in 2017.

AdkAction spokeswoman Kiana French said the organization had been looking for another location, and Port Henry drew interest because it no longer has a farmers market, and because it has a large low-income population that can use Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) coupons to buy fresh produce.

Each year, thousands of dollars worth of coupons are handed out in Port Henry, but there is currently no farmers market at which to redeem them, Adirondack North Country Association (ANCA) said in a release. The new Mountain Weavers Farm Store will accept benefits such as FMNP, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Women Infants Children (WIC), providing access for low-income residents and income for local farmers.

Port Henry boosters also hope that it will be an attraction to the downtown, serving a broad cross section of people in all income levels.

“The North Country is rich in abundance with local agriculture, and this project is intended to strengthen relationships between our communities and local producers while increasing the accessibility of fresh food to all,” French said.

The store will also show people who may not be skilled in food preparation how to enjoy the fresh bounty, through recipe offerings, demonstrations and tastings.

“We are looking forward to giving back to the community by offering healthy options in conjunction with our local farmers,” said Donna Evans, employment manager for Mountain Lake Services. Mountain Weavers Guild is a vocational component of Mountain Lake Services and a nonprofit organization with the mission to create high-quality baskets while building community connections and strong work skill sets for its residents. The baskets are then sold at the Mountain Weavers Guild storefront.

Mountain Weavers Guild supervisor Tammy Giovazzino said the clients, who make the baskets on-site, are looking forward to the farm store.

“We told them we were going to sell vegetables, and they were very excited,” Giovazzino said.

The additional traffic will mean more people looking at their products, and they have plans for displays of vegetables and fruits in their baskets.

“Everyone puts their own personal touches on their baskets and they’re very proud of their work,” Giovazzino said.