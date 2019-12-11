Farmers Market building receives funding

× Expand Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris Plattsburgh Famers and Crafters Market Onto new heights: The former Plattsburgh Farmers Market was located at the Durkee Street lot in the corner of downtown. The vendors are preparing for a new market location by the water next summer.

PLATTSBURGH | The City of Plattsburgh’s Farmers and Crafters Market will have a new home on Green Street. The building, which has been set on for a while now, recently passed its environmental review following asbestos removal. To move forward, $250,000, taken from the Downtown Grant Program the city received, will be used specifically to fund the renovation of the new farmer’s market location.

There was concern from some members of the anti-DRI group who said they smelled the sewage plant nearby while down there. As a result, Manager of the Farmers and Crafts Market Julie Baughn, as well as the other vendors and people associated with the market, went down to the new location to take a look. She spoke up about the area and tour she received at a council meeting in early November.

“We took a survey after - we wanted to know if yes, you were for it or no you weren’t,” Baughn said. “Twenty-two were for it, two were against it and four were on the fence … the smell? There is nothing.”

The market is down a road with less every-day traffic, located in an area with waterfront. Green Street was pointed out by a member of the public of being too dangerous, especially for those with disabilities. According to the council, this is due to the NYSEG trucks, as they use the road for transportation.

“It was one of the 14 proposals of the parking study - to improve walkability down Green Street,” Councilor Patrick McFarlin said. However, Green Street is used “Some improvements can probably be made, I think you’d want to delay a little bit to make sure that we’re not throwing good money at that.”

Though it’s not definite if the roadway can be improved, ideas of the new Farmers Market renovation have become public. These include things like repainting the building, new windows and doors, better lighting, bathrooms and a parking area. The new location and building is expected to be completed by late spring of 2020.

“I was really apprehensive at first, but I am 100 percent on board with this,” Baughn said. “I think it is going to be the best thing for the Farmers and Crafters Market.”

An artist’s rendition of the future farmers market, as well as more information on the plan, can be found on the city website at cityofplattsburgh.com. ■