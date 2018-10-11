Authorities investigating fatal stabbing in Black Brook

BLACK BROOK | New York State Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Black Brook that left a West Chazy man dead on Thursday.

Clinton County Sheriff’s duties responded to an O'Hare Road location at approximately 11 a.m. on Thursday, state police said.

Michael Zindler, 29, of West Chazy was transported to CVPH in Plattsburgh where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

A 14-year-old unidentified suspect was taken into custody at the scene, authorities said.

The suspect has been charged as a youthful offender with second degree murder and will be arraigned in Clinton County Youth Court.

State police are processing the scene and an investigation in collaboration with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is ongoing.

The case is being prosecuted by Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.