Fatal car accident in Beekmantown leaves 1 dead

BEEKMANTOWN | A Vermont man has passed away after being ejected from a vehicle off of Interstate 87 this month.

Yadab Kadariya, 38, of Winooski, Vermont, was pronounced dead at the scene of a one-car accident on Dec. 16 by Clinton County Coroner David Donah.

An autopsy conducted Dec. 17 determined the cause of death was blunt force trauma as a result of the crash, and Donah ruled the manner of death accidental.

Two other people who were riding in the car, Balbahadur Khadka, 36, and Bhesh R. Pudyel, 34, both of Burlington, Vermont, were transported to Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital - UVM Health Network, treated for minor injuries and released.

Police say that the trio were riding southbound in Kadariya’s 2015 Nissan Sentra on Interstate 87 at approximately 1:28 a.m. on Dec. 16.

At exit 40 in the Town of Beekmantown, the car left the road and continued into a grassy area between the off-ramp and the interstate. The car overturned before coming to rest back on its wheels.

A spokeswoman for New York State Police said that the accident is still under investigation. The cause of the accident and which man was the driver are currently unknown.