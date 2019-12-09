Fatal car accident in Champlain

CHAMPLAIN | New York State Police responded to a fatal car accident around 6:50 a.m. Monday morning in the Town of Champlain.

The two-car crash happened along state Route 11 and, according to a state police press release, was caused when Albert Gokey, 94, of Rouses Point, drifted across the road line with his 2016 Chrysler and hit a 2015 Volvo Speedy Transport Group tractor-trailer, driven by Ganesharajah Ratnasabapathy, 53, of Quebec, Canada. The truck was carrying almost 45,000 pounds of polymeric beads.

According to police, Gokey was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was brought to the University of Vermont Health Network at CVPH for an autopsy, which was set for Dec. 10. Ratnasabapathy was reportedly uninjured, and none of the beads he was carrying spilled during the crash.

No more information on the accident was available at press time; it was still under investigation. ■