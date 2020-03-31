Overnight blaze in Plattsburgh housing complex reportedly leaves one dead

PLATTSBURGH | Authorities are investigating the cause of an overnight fire that has reportedly left one person dead.

The blaze on Peaceful Way was reported shortly after midnight and when emergency responders arrived, they found one person inside and flames consuming the one-story apartment.

Despite life-saving measures, that person later succumbed to their injuries, officials said Tuesday morning.

Crews from the South Plattsburgh Fire Department, with mutual-aid support from District 3, City of Plattsburgh and Peru fire departments, were able to quell the flames before it spread further into the complex, which is part of the Connecticut Way developmental-disabilities housing area.

State Police and fire investigators remained at the residence for several hours into the morning as they now investigate the cause of the fire.

No further details have been released pending family notification and the continuing investigation. ■