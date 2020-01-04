FEMA to provide storm money

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland FEMA - 2019 Halloween Strom More than 100 state roads, such as this one in Hague, were washed out by the Halloween storm of 2019.

ELIZABETHTOWN | The federal government has declared 18 North Country counties to be a disaster area eligible for financial aid as the result of damages from the 2019 Halloween Storm, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced last week.

The disaster declaration applies only to public-works damages at this point. The state is also asking for individual aid to help those whose homes were lost or damaged, but the status of that request is still up in the air.

The state and local governments estimated damages from the heavy rains and wind topped $33 million, both in response costs and infrastructure damage.

That left FEMA to verify the state’s estimates. “This approval is the next step toward gaining financial assistance from the federal government to allow local communities to continue to recover and rebuild,” the governor’s office said in a statement.

Through FEMA’s Public Assistance program, reimbursement can be received for activities such as debris removal, emergency protective measures and the repairing and rebuilding of publicly owned infrastructure, including roads, public schools, bridges, parks, hospitals, police stations, firehouses, water and wastewater treatment facilities and other public facilities.

The 18 counties included in the declaration are Chautauqua, Chenango, Cortland, Erie, Essex, Fulton, Hamilton, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Montgomery, Oneida, Oswego, Otsego, Saratoga, Tioga and Warren Counties.

“The federal government has validated our experts’ assessments on the damage this storm caused to public infrastructure, but it is only the first step in getting the assistance we need to help these communities build back,” Cuomo said in a statement. “I was on the ground the morning after the storm and witnessed firsthand the severe damage sustained by hundreds of homes, and the federal government must now do its part to ensure these families immediately get the funds they need to repair and rebuild their lives.”

Cuomo said he hopes the state’s request for help under the Individual Assistance program will be approved as well. The state reported that 18 homes were destroyed, 135 sustained major damage, 136 sustained minor damage and 110 were otherwise affected by the storm.

With the issuance of the federal disaster declaration, the State’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services will work with local partners to identify recovery projects to apply for reimbursement through the Public Assistance program.

FEMA will then review the projects for eligibility and conduct site visits with the division and local officials to scope and combine projects, as appropriate. Once a project is identified and the initial site visit has been conducted, FEMA, state staff and the locality will develop the Project Worksheet, which includes a damage description, scope of work and cost estimate. Following a final FEMA eligibility review, funding will be obligated to the project.

State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Patrick A. Murphy said, “This year’s Halloween storm had a devastating impact on upstate New York, and state agencies continue to work with our local partners on assessing and repairing the damage caused by Mother Nature. With the federal government doing the right thing and heeding the Governor’s call for a major disaster declaration, impacted communities now have the ability to access funding critical for building back better.”

The National Weather Service and New York State Mesonet data indicated upstate New York received a widespread two to five inches of rain during the storm, with isolated amounts up to seven inches. But the intensity was more of a problem than the amount.

The storm began on Oct. 31 and lasted into the next day, but most rain fell within a six-hour period. Flooding reached record levels on the West Canada Creek at the Hinckley Dam and Kast Bridge, Sacandaga River at Hope and Mohawk River at Little Falls. Some residents in the Mohawk Valley also needed to be evacuated, including residents in the Village of Frankfort in Herkimer County near Moyer Creek and in Chadwicks in Oneida County near Sauquoit Creek. Forty State and local members of Task Force 2, the State’s swift water rescue team, rescued 65 people and 14 animals during the storm.

Over the course of the storm, more than 100 state roads were damaged, closed, or otherwise impassable at the peak of the incident from floodwaters that overtopped multiple roads, bridges and culverts.

Damage was caused by several weather-related factors ranging from erosion of roadway shoulders and damage to bridges, to complete destruction of culverts and roadways. Utility crews also had to restore power to more than 650,000 electric customers. At its peak, there were 246,621 customers without power, the state said. ■