Feral bill re-introduced

× Expand Photo/public domain Plattsburgh’s feral problem: For a while now, the common council has been working on ways to cut down the feral cat population in the city. Past efforts have included the tray, spay, release process, which, according to the mayor, has made some progress, but the city needs to do more.

PLATTSBURGH | The City of Plattsburgh common council is voting soon on a new animal control bill. The bill was drafted by Councilor Peter Ensel on Aug. 15, and a public hearing on the bill was held on Aug. 29.

The public hearing had a fair-sized crowd, with mostly positive feedback on the possible law. As of the public hearing, the draft includes requiring cats to be microchipped; allows animal control to bring unlicensed/non microchipped cats to the shelter to be neutered or spayed and given its shots; deems whoever feeds strays the appointed caretaker of the animal; and some smaller details. This is supposed to help reduce the population of feral cats, as well as hold the parties who abandoned their animal accountable.

The idea of requiring cats to be microchipped seemed to be well-liked by many. Microchipping not only helps an owner find their run away cat, but it also allows law enforcement to track down the owner of a cat who was lost or abandoned.

“Whenever we get a cat into our hospital that has been found by somebody, the first thing we do is check for a microchip,” local veterinarian Dr. Rebecca King said. “It’s the easiest way to get the cat back to the owner. If there is a feral cat problem in this city, and I believe there is, then being able to scan these cats that are suddenly showing up in colonies … you can tell who the owner of that cat was … they need to take responsibility for it, and if they can’t keep it, find it a home.”

King also brought in a microchip to show how small and harmless it is. It’s known to the council that the city has a feral cat problem, and according to the mayor, this law will protect those cats. However, not everyone felt that way, especially due to the bill. Earlier in 2019, a similar bill was released and held for public discussion, which again placed custody of ferals to those who fed them. Because of the complaints on this specifically, and the fact that it would be hard to enforce, the bill failed. These concerns were brought to the council again.

“I want (animals) to come to my property so they can be safe, and I can help them get back to where they belong,” Animal Welfare and Rescue Services‘ (AWRS) Denise Nephew said about lost or abandoned animals. “Please rethink this, and I ask please vote no on this law.

Lillian Cassidy, also from AWRS, pointed out that the law wouldn’t be good for the organization, and could even shut them down.

“Providing this service does not mean that AWRS owns the cats, and if the law suggests that or determines that we do, I fear that we would be unable to go on with the project,” Cassidy said. “Feral cats are really not owned by anyone.”

As of Aug. 30, the bill is being drafted to fix some of the wording regarding that section of the law. According to Mayor Colin Read, the last part of the bill, which says that whoever feeds strays is in charge of them, will be changed slightly. Overall, he believes the law will help control Plattsburgh’s feral problem.

“It’s a very good idea to license all our pets and vaccinate all of our pets - I think the microchip solution makes an awful lot of sense primarily because if someone does abandon the pet … they can be held responsible,” Read said. “I’m hopeful they can work out something that is a nice compromise on all sides.”

The item was not voted on, but will be brought up again within the next couple of weeks for discussion, and then a final vote.