Ferry cuts: Essex-Charlotte route closed, Grand Isle down a vessel

× Expand Photo provided Ferry

ESSEX | In the face of a trying economic situation facing the Lake Champlain Transportation Company, severe cuts were made including the elimination of a service line and the reduction of service on the other.

LCTC has shut down the Essex, New York, to Charlotte, Vermont. line as of Friday, while announcing they would only have two ferries operating at the Cumberland Head-Grand Isle line starting Monday.

“We recognize that this is not an ideal situation, however, these are highly unusual times,” said LCTC in a statement. “We are temporarily suspending service between Charlotte and Essex until further notice effective at end of schedule on Thursday, March 19.”

“Our highest priority is to continue ferry service between Vermont and New York,” the statement added. “With the traffic significantly reduced at both crossings, it is necessary to mobilize all of our resources to sustain service at the Grand Isle/Cumberland Head Crossing.

Concerns raised

File photo The Lake Champlain Ferries crossing between Essex and Charlotte, Vt., will be suspended after business hours Thursday in the wake of decreased ridership due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The announcements drew concern from both hubs on the New York side.

“Because of shutdowns and travel limitations, traffic on the Lake Champlain Ferries is down significantly,” noted Garry Douglas, North Country Chamber of Commerce president in a press statement. “The company is doing what it can to sustain operations but given how crucial the connection is, we need to be concerned.”

“As soon as I read it I said, that’s a problem, so I immediately called a friend who worked for the company and she confirmed what I had received in a text message,” said Essex supervisor Ken Hughes. “I called LCTC headquarters and nobody was there so I left a message and said I was protesting the decision as the supervisor of Essex.”

Hughes said his concern was for people from throughout the county who have medical appointments and other needs on the other side of the lake and rely on the ferry.

Douglas agreed.

“This poses serious impacts on health care, given the high integration of health care systems, including most of our hospitals, in the Champlain Valley,” said Douglas. “In 2019, there were 1,700 transfers by ferry between northern New York hospitals and (UVM Medical Center) in Burlington. It is also estimated by the University of Vermont Health Network that approximately 130 patients travel independently by ferry to medical appointments across the lake each day. They also estimate that some 160 providers, nurses and other hospital employees commute by ferry each day.”

Petition

Photo Provided Essex Ferry Petition - COVID-19 A Change.org petition started by Essex town supervisor Kenneth Hughes is asking the Lake Champlain Transportation Company to re-open the Essex-Charlotte crossing.

Hughes started a petition, found on Change.org, to reopen the Essex-Charlotte run, which as of Monday morning, March 23, had received 555 signatures and is now asking for 1,000.

“This is an unacceptable closing of a very important crossing between Essex and Charlotte,” said the statement on the petition homepage. “We respect that the volume of traffic may be down, but many rely on this crossing as a land-line to Vermont for medical appointments and work-related needs. LCTC keeps the ferry open in the winter with far less traffic and in much icier conditions. We implore LCTC to reopen the crossing and help Vermont and New York residents to stay connected as needed between our two states. LCTC — reopen the Essex-Charlotte ferry crossing now!”

In signing the petition, some responded with why they were doing so.

“I rely on the ferry to cross the lake and help my elderly parents,” posted Kitty Frazier.

“The ferry provides a vital service for residents on both sides of the lake,” added Brian DeGroat.

“In the past when I have needed the ferry to stay running at inconvenient (to the ferry company) times, they have discontinued service and have had no voice,” replied Becky Hance. “This now gives me a voice. Please stay running!”

‘Not good’

Heather Stewart, operations manager with LCTC, said things, at the moment, are “not too good.”

“We want to keep a link going between New York and Vermont going, so that is why we are focusing on the Grand Isle crossing,” Stewart said.

“Nobody wants this, we don’t want this and we will be doing our best to get back there,” Stewart said of the Essex—Charlotte crossing closure. “When we can get back there, we will get back there as soon as we can.” ■