Fighting hunger with games

PLATTSBURGH | The City of Plattsburgh hosted its first ever “Hunger Games” to raise money for charity June 8. The event included an obstacle course for those who signed up, as well as a day filled with food and live music. Each person who showed up was to bring a can or box of nonperishable food to help fight hunger in Plattsburgh.

Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris

The opening ceremonies began at noon, where City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read was there to introduce Executive Director for the Strand Center Theatre for the Arts Bob Garcia and Hunger Games Chairperson Tara Powers, who put the event together.

“It’s a lot of fun for everybody,” Powers said in an interview with The Sun. “It’s really about raising awareness about hunger in the Plattsburgh area and supporting organizations that, among other things, do work around hunger issues.”

There were 22 teams total that signed up, but 21 showed up to compete, and each team included four people. The teams that competed are listed as followed: Win or Booze; Mockingjays; Cherry Pickers; Tributes; Bacon-aters; Ninja Academy; In Rough Shape; Retro Live; Honey Badgers; Chupacabras; Mahogany Mayhem; Fore Runners; District 518; #Sensational; Thunderstruck; JS Fit; Misfits; Girls Just Want to Have Fun; Bliss Girls; Team Xtreme; and Rogue One.

SECTORS

Photo by Gabe Dickens

The course itself was four sectors with challenges of speed and endurance that had to be finished as quickly as possible, all with National Guardsmen running aside the contestants to help and encourage the teams competing.

The first sector, “Zorb Central,” included zorbs — giant, air-filled balls with inner capsules — for the contestants to wriggle into. The objective was to run, while inside the ball, to the next sector, where they were to take their shoes off. In that sector, “Surf City,” once their shoes were off, the contestants had to put on flippers, goggles and a rubber ducky float around their waist. They had to run backward to sector three, the “Booty Bounce,” which had bouncy balls with handles for the contestants to sit on and bounce to sector four, all with pantyhose on their heads. Sector four, “Archery Boot Camp,” the last one before the contestants had to dance and skip with a pool noodle and do the entire thing again the other way, included shooting three plastic arrows at a target, whether they hit it or not.

DONATIONS

At the awards ceremony, when the games had ended, the top three teams that won the obstacle course were awarded money, funded by the University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, to donate to one of the three charities sponsoring the “Hunger Games.”

The winning team, Ninja Academy, with a time of 11 minutes and 21 seconds, donated $1,000 to Stop Domestic Violence of Behavioral Health Services North; the second-place team, Thunderstruck, with a time of 14 minutes and 32 seconds, donated $500 to Healthy Families of NY of Behavioral Health Services North; and the third-place team, District 518, with a time of 14 minutes and 45 seconds, donated $250 to Joint Council for Economic Opportunity.

Each of the top three teams were also awarded trophies from Della Auto Group, and the event was sponsored by NBC5, WOKO, The Buzz, Discover Plattsburgh Foundation and Noon Rotary Club of Plattsburgh.

When the “Hunger Games” awards ceremony was finished, the rest of the afternoon became about relaxing. Available were beer and wine tents, craft beer provided by Oval Craft Brewing, and trucks with food from local restaurants. Taylor Lavalley & The Intangibles as well as Glass Onion played live at the event.

For next year’s “Hunger Games,” Powers promised an event that will be “this and so much more.” The obstacle course will also take over the entire Oval field, rather than just a portion of it, making it longer and harder for those competing.