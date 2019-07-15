Fighting invasives

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland Mossy Point is one of two boat launches on northern Lake George that is not locked down after hours.

TICONDEROGA | Ticonderoga has joined a list of towns calling for after-hours lockdowns of two northern Lake George boat launches to prevent the spread of invasive species.

The board signed a memorandum of understanding at its last monthly meeting “to work in good faith to create an effective program to prevent the introduction of aquatic invasive species in Lake George.”

Supervisor Joe Giordana said most jurisdictions around the lake have signed the memorandum, which describes a “serious and urgent threat” by invasives to the health of Lake George, which is considered a model in the fight against invasives. The same jurisdictions voted in 2013 in favor of stricter rules to prevent invasives, which can damage fisheries, native ecology and tourism.

Although the memorandum does not mention them specifically, its focus is on two boat launches south of Ticonderoga at Rogers Rock and Mossy Point. Neither have gates to prevent boat launching when the boat washing stations have closed for the day. Other state boat launches do, including those at Million Dollar Beach in Lake George Village.

Staff members at boat launching stations inspect incoming boats for invasives and wash boats that are contaminated. Boats that do not visit other lakes can take advantage of a special seal that tells attendants that the craft is not a risk.

The state has said Mossy Point and Rogers Rock do not present significant risk because few boats are launched in off hours. But proponents of the gates, including environmental groups and lakeside towns, say it would only take one missed boat to introduce an invasive. They also note that the two northern launches are particularly important because of their proximity to Lake Champlain.

Lake Champlain, which is open to international waterways, has more than 50 non-native species — not all non-native species are considered invasive, however. To be considered invasive, the species must cause documented ecological or economic damage.

Lake George has five invasive species, and notably has not encountered a new one since tighter regulations were put in place in 2014 that included mandatory boat inspections.

The memorandum notes that $9 million has been spent to remove and control the five aquatic invasive species in Lake George, and the expense of preventing these species from becoming established in the first place is far less.

Ticonderoga board members agreed it’s not worth taking chances, considering the amount of money involved.