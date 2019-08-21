Film: When all things were Bakelite

INDIAN LAKE | The Indian Lake Theater presents “All Things Bakelite: The Age of Plastic” on Aug. 22, at 7:30 p.m., followed by a Q&A with the filmmakers. The theater is located at 13 W. Main St. in Indian Lake.

The event is part of the Theater’s Fantastic Films Series which is made possible with the funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the arts with the support of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and administered by the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts.

The documentary, “All Things Bakelite: The Age of Plastic” by John Maher, is a provocative story about the “father of modern plastics.” Belgian-born chemist and inventor Leo Hendrik Baekeland.

Baekeland invented Velox photographic paper as well as the world’s first moldable plastic which has been used for everything from jewelry to communications equipment.

Baekeland’s 1907 invention ushered in an explosion of new man-made materials that marked the beginnings of our modern industrial age, and changed our way of life.

What is less known is that Baekeland had a major connection to and fondness for the Adirondacks. In the early part of the 20th Century, the Adirondacks was the ultimate getaway for Leo Baekeland. He and his son, George, hunted and fished from a cabin located on Bear Brook, which runs north/south between Raquette Lake and Blue Mountain Lake.

“All Things Bakelite: The Age of Plastic” is for all audiences interested in the human drama that underlies history, science, business, and art—and the surprising insight that the nature of plastic reveals the nature of people. The film is currently being shown on public television broadcasting stations across the country.