Final ELCS science fair held

Winners announced

ELIZABETHTOWN | The final Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School (ELCS) science fair was held recently in the Huntley Auditorium.

The winners are as follows:

KINDERGARTEN

  • Everett Feeley - “Do you know how light switches work?”

FIRST GRADE

  • Colton Bettis - “Solar System Planets”
  • Tatum Brearton - “Capillary Action, Water and Plants”
  • Anna Duso - “Do Pop Rocks make my volcano explode more?”
  • Calen Duso - “Storm in a jar”
  • Aislyn Fielder - “Floating Eggs”
  • Journey Heald - “Bloodhounds”
  • Toby and Taylor Quaid - “How many Marshmallows in cereal?”

SECOND GRADE

  • Denali DeGroff - “Salt Power”
  • Owen Siedlecki - “Will Soap Float and Blow up?”

THIRD GRADE

  • Lila Kullman and Ella Pulsifer - “Comparing and Contrasting Giraffes and Elephants”

FOURTH GRADE

  • Third: Kerri Denton - “The Solar System”
  • Second: Myla Husner - “What’s Inside Bones”
  • First: Marah Bennett - “The Moon, Tide, and Ocean”
  • First: Tucker Connor - “How to Identify Adirondack Conifers”

FIFTH GRADE

  • Third: Julia Denton - “How do you identify parasites?”
  • Third: Jerzey Heald - “What fabric absorbs the best?”
  • Second: Emma Conley - “What is a Homopolar Motor?”
  • First: Addisyn Bikowitz - “If it dyes, will it last?”
  • First: Owen Fuller - “How much power is left in a battery after being used on different light bulbs?”

SIXTH GRADE

  • Third: Sheyanne Boyle - “Disappearing Gum Colors”
  • Third: Ted Gay- “Ball Drop”
  • Second: Julia Hooper - “Cleaning Copper”
  • First: Hannah Anderson - “Think Before you Drink”
  • First: Sophie Pulsifer - “Stuck Like Glue”

SEVENTH GRADE

  • Third: Jackson Hooper - “Does allnet shooter really work?”
  • Second: Victoria Smith - “Balloon Powered Car”
  • First: Boden Buehler - “Hands and Fingers”

EIGHTH GRADE

  • Third: Jaden Bettis - “Who has the cleaner mouth: dogs or humans?”
  • Third: Arika Turner - “Moon Landing: Real or Fake?”
  • Second: Alaina Denton - “Will Music Change the Beat of you Heart?”
  • First: Patrick Perry-Rowe - “Creating a Stronger Bridge Truss”

OVERALL WINNERS FOR THE FAIR

  • Third: Tucker Connor - “Conifers of the Adirondacks”
  • Second: Addisyn Bikowitz - “If it dyes, will it last?”
  • First: Hannah Anderson - “Think Before you drink”

Anderson went on to participate in the Champlain Valley Regional Science Fair held at Clinton Community college and placed third for the seventh-eighth-grade research projects.