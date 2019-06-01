Final ELCS science fair held

× Expand Photo provided Hannah Anderson stands with her winning project at the last Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School science fair.

ELIZABETHTOWN | The final Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School (ELCS) science fair was held recently in the Huntley Auditorium.

The winners are as follows:

KINDERGARTEN

Everett Feeley - “Do you know how light switches work?”

FIRST GRADE

Colton Bettis - “Solar System Planets”

Tatum Brearton - “Capillary Action, Water and Plants”

Anna Duso - “Do Pop Rocks make my volcano explode more?”

Calen Duso - “Storm in a jar”

Aislyn Fielder - “Floating Eggs”

Journey Heald - “Bloodhounds”

Toby and Taylor Quaid - “How many Marshmallows in cereal?”

SECOND GRADE

Denali DeGroff - “Salt Power”

Owen Siedlecki - “Will Soap Float and Blow up?”

THIRD GRADE

Lila Kullman and Ella Pulsifer - “Comparing and Contrasting Giraffes and Elephants”

FOURTH GRADE

Third: Kerri Denton - “The Solar System”

Second: Myla Husner - “What’s Inside Bones”

First: Marah Bennett - “The Moon, Tide, and Ocean”

First: Tucker Connor - “How to Identify Adirondack Conifers”

FIFTH GRADE

Third: Julia Denton - “How do you identify parasites?”

Third: Jerzey Heald - “What fabric absorbs the best?”

Second: Emma Conley - “What is a Homopolar Motor?”

First: Addisyn Bikowitz - “If it dyes, will it last?”

First: Owen Fuller - “How much power is left in a battery after being used on different light bulbs?”

SIXTH GRADE

Third: Sheyanne Boyle - “Disappearing Gum Colors”

Third: Ted Gay- “Ball Drop”

Second: Julia Hooper - “Cleaning Copper”

First: Hannah Anderson - “Think Before you Drink”

First: Sophie Pulsifer - “Stuck Like Glue”

SEVENTH GRADE

Third: Jackson Hooper - “Does allnet shooter really work?”

Second: Victoria Smith - “Balloon Powered Car”

First: Boden Buehler - “Hands and Fingers”

EIGHTH GRADE

Third: Jaden Bettis - “Who has the cleaner mouth: dogs or humans?”

Third: Arika Turner - “Moon Landing: Real or Fake?”

Second: Alaina Denton - “Will Music Change the Beat of you Heart?”

First: Patrick Perry-Rowe - “Creating a Stronger Bridge Truss”

OVERALL WINNERS FOR THE FAIR

Third: Tucker Connor - “Conifers of the Adirondacks”

Second: Addisyn Bikowitz - “If it dyes, will it last?”

First: Hannah Anderson - “Think Before you drink”

Anderson went on to participate in the Champlain Valley Regional Science Fair held at Clinton Community college and placed third for the seventh-eighth-grade research projects.