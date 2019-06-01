Final ELCS science fair held

Photo provided
Hannah Anderson stands with her winning project at the last Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School science fair.
ELIZABETHTOWN | The final Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School (ELCS) science fair was held recently in the Huntley Auditorium.
The winners are as follows:
KINDERGARTEN
- Everett Feeley - “Do you know how light switches work?”
FIRST GRADE
- Colton Bettis - “Solar System Planets”
- Tatum Brearton - “Capillary Action, Water and Plants”
- Anna Duso - “Do Pop Rocks make my volcano explode more?”
- Calen Duso - “Storm in a jar”
- Aislyn Fielder - “Floating Eggs”
- Journey Heald - “Bloodhounds”
- Toby and Taylor Quaid - “How many Marshmallows in cereal?”
SECOND GRADE
- Denali DeGroff - “Salt Power”
- Owen Siedlecki - “Will Soap Float and Blow up?”
THIRD GRADE
- Lila Kullman and Ella Pulsifer - “Comparing and Contrasting Giraffes and Elephants”
FOURTH GRADE
- Third: Kerri Denton - “The Solar System”
- Second: Myla Husner - “What’s Inside Bones”
- First: Marah Bennett - “The Moon, Tide, and Ocean”
- First: Tucker Connor - “How to Identify Adirondack Conifers”
FIFTH GRADE
- Third: Julia Denton - “How do you identify parasites?”
- Third: Jerzey Heald - “What fabric absorbs the best?”
- Second: Emma Conley - “What is a Homopolar Motor?”
- First: Addisyn Bikowitz - “If it dyes, will it last?”
- First: Owen Fuller - “How much power is left in a battery after being used on different light bulbs?”
SIXTH GRADE
- Third: Sheyanne Boyle - “Disappearing Gum Colors”
- Third: Ted Gay- “Ball Drop”
- Second: Julia Hooper - “Cleaning Copper”
- First: Hannah Anderson - “Think Before you Drink”
- First: Sophie Pulsifer - “Stuck Like Glue”
SEVENTH GRADE
- Third: Jackson Hooper - “Does allnet shooter really work?”
- Second: Victoria Smith - “Balloon Powered Car”
- First: Boden Buehler - “Hands and Fingers”
EIGHTH GRADE
- Third: Jaden Bettis - “Who has the cleaner mouth: dogs or humans?”
- Third: Arika Turner - “Moon Landing: Real or Fake?”
- Second: Alaina Denton - “Will Music Change the Beat of you Heart?”
- First: Patrick Perry-Rowe - “Creating a Stronger Bridge Truss”
OVERALL WINNERS FOR THE FAIR
- Third: Tucker Connor - “Conifers of the Adirondacks”
- Second: Addisyn Bikowitz - “If it dyes, will it last?”
- First: Hannah Anderson - “Think Before you drink”
Anderson went on to participate in the Champlain Valley Regional Science Fair held at Clinton Community college and placed third for the seventh-eighth-grade research projects.