Final landscaping work at Lake Flower Boat Launch includes new restroom

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos by NYSDEC NYS Department of Environmental Conservation images show the type of restroom they will build at Lake Flower as part of site remediation for cleanup work completed at Pontiac Bay. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos by NYSDEC NYS DEC site plan shows location of the new Lake Flower Comfort Station as it will sit near the sidewalk on River Street. Prev Next

SARANAC LAKE | Work to finish cleanup at the Lake Flower Boat Launch includes a few new perks for boaters and ice palace builders.

Remediation of the superfund site last summer moved toxic sludge from Pontiac Bay. The waste had washed down from the old Saranac Lake Manufactured Gas Plant on Payeville Road.

There is still some work in process on the gas plant site, according to the Department of Environmental Conservation. But it does not impact the watershed.

Restoration at the park space on Lake Flower includes addition of bathroom facilities that will connect to Saranac Lake’s water and sewer system.

DEC Region 5 Director Stegemann said successful cleanup presents a cleaner and healthier environment for residents here and for visitors.

“The new restroom will be the final touch to our restoration effort, complementing both the appeal and functionality of the area,” Stegmann said in announcing last steps of the project.

“This new full-service restroom will be available for boaters and visitors to the Village of Saranac Lake’s nearby parks.”

DEC plans to build it on the western corner of the state parcel, near the sidewalk on River Street. It will be in place for next year’s boating season.

Remediation of work done last summer at the park also adjusted the slope of the Pontiac Bay shoreline to ease removal of ice blocks for the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival Ice Palace.

DEC said they will finish paving and landscaping of the Lake Flower Boat Launch this summer.

Toxic waste in the lake bottom was residue from a manufactured gas plant that operated to make lamplight gas from the late 1800s to the 1940s. Coal tar and other contaminants leeched into Brandy Brook and washed downstream into Pontiac Bay.

The Saranac Lake project was funded by the State Superfund program. Costs included $14.6 million for the gas plant site, $9.2 million for cleanup at Pontiac Bay and $3.7 million for the work at Brandy Brook.