Final Warren Co. election results released

Photo by Thom Randall Johnsburg TBmtg Andrea Budget Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan discusses municipal financial matters with board members Gene Arsenault and Laurie Arnheiter at a town meeting earlier this year. In the final general election vote tally released this week — a count that included absentee ballots — Hogan received the largest boost in her winning margin of all supervisor candidates in northern Warren County.

QUEENSBURY | Warren County’s final 2019 general election results — including the absentee ballot tallies — were released Nov. 25, and in most cases, the winning candidates’ vote advantage widened over the Election Day count. No previously reported election outcome was overturned by the absentee votes.

Among all the candidates for top posts the county’s northern towns, Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan experienced the largest net increase in her winning margin, boosting her vote total over her challenger, present town Highway Superintendent Daniel Hitchcock to 548-173.

In the town of Chester, town supervisor Craig Leggett’s winning margin remained exactly the same, as he and challenger John Maday each had 38 votes added to their Nov. 5 vote tally: the final count in the race was 579 to 434.

In Thurman, however, the margin shrank a little as town supervisor Cynthia Hyde picked up a few more absentee votes than challenger Susan Shepler, whose victory in the election was confirmed in the final 248-219 vote count.

In Hague, incumbent town supervisor Edna Frasier’s margin narrowed in the final count: she received 215 votes, while challenger Joshua Patchett received 143.

In the Chester town board race, the final count was 667 votes for newcomer Chris Aiken and 635 votes for incumbent Mike Packer — both of whom won board seats. Challenger Bernard “Bernie” McCann received 425 votes.

In Warrensburg, the top two vote-getters for the town board race widened their winning margins in the final tally — town planning board member Rich Larkin and incumbent Donne-Lynn Winslow received 362 and 396 respectively, while incumbent Linda Baker Marcella drew 326 votes and challenger Janet Tallman had 90.

In Lake George, incumbent town board members Marisa Muratori and Dan Hurley retained winning margins over challenger Sean Quirk — the final count was 554, 501 and 431 respectively.

For the two contested Johnsburg town board seats, the two winning candidates boosted their margins — incumbent Gene Arsenault and challenger Justin Gonyo received 469 and 430 votes respectively, and incumbent Peter Olesheski, who missed his party’s primary filing deadline, received 357 votes in the final count.

For the post of Johnsburg Highway Superintendent, the certified count was incumbent Fred Comstock, 489; and challenger Michael Denno, 192.

In the three-way race for two Horicon town board seats, newcomer Peter Palmer lead the results with 308 votes, incumbent Sylvia Smith received 305 votes, and challenger Patrick Farrell followed with 143 votes.

In Thurman, proportional margins remained virtually the same. Edward F. Brown finished first in the race for two town board seats with 278 votes, and maple producer Randy Galusha drew 271. Following were Janet L. Wood with 234 votes and Kathy Templeton, 171.

For Thurman Town Clerk, incumbent Susan Staples retained her winning margin with 252 votes, while challenger Gail Seaman, a multi-term town board member, received 206 votes. ■