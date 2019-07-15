Finding love in a hopeless place

PLATTSBURGH | One year passed and another began for Vladimir Munk and his family in Terezin concentration camp. The cycle of life occurred within its walls just as it did in the world outside: couples married, babies were born, people died, people fell in love, including Vladimir Munk.

Photo provided Kitty Lowi sits with her brother, Hanus Lowi in 1936.

KITTY

Kitty Lowi was born in Teplice in the Sudeten region June 15, 1928. After German occupation, her family moved to Dobřichovice. Kitty, her parents and her brother, Hanuš, were sent to Terezin by special transport on Feb. 16, 1943. Kitty was sent to work in vegetable farming, forced to work outside in all kinds of weather. The only perk were the vegetables she was able to smuggle under her dress at the end of the workday. The risk was high, but unlike Vladimir, whose mother was able to secure additional food rations for him, Kitty’s family had no one outside the camp to send additional provisions and the inadequate rations took a toll on her family’s health. Her brother would contract tuberculosis and her father struggled with kidney and heart problems.

Vladimir remembers meeting Kitty in the spring of 1943. “The warmer weather brought groups of boys and girls out on the promenade,” Munk said. Kitty was, by his account, skipping down the street in a shirt she had just fashioned from a flour sack, proud of her handiwork. He noticed her and shouted out to catch her attention. The rest, as they say, is history. “When we started to date, we would hold hands and talk about what we liked to eat.”

Cultural events, including theater, music and lectures took place daily at Terezin, conducted in Czech, and were opportunities to forget, however briefly, about the harsh conditions in the camp. “You could pretend that you lived a normal life as a free person in a free society,” Munk said. Adults and youth alike would wear their best clothing, walk freely in the evenings and attend events until curfew. “I can’t say that I enjoyed it, but I was 18 at the time. I was young, for me it was an adventure,” Munk said. “It was my first girlfriend. We had a lot of fun.”

Photo provided The metal charm made by Vladimir Munk for Kitty of her Terezin transport number. Photo provided The metal coat of arms charm of Terezin made by Vladimir Munk for Kitty.

Having given up all their belongings, including jewelry, upon arrival at the camp, a custom arose within the camp of making charms from metal that had been melted down. The most popular themes were the numbers of the transport on which a person had arrived at Terezin and the coat of arms of Theresienstadt. Vladimir made charms for Kitty in the locksmith shop where he worked with the number of her special transport to Terezin, Ez201, the coat of arms and other small items.

A SERIOUS OFFENSE

It was difficult for the young lovers to find privacy in a camp overflowing with people.

“We discovered that five or 10 minutes before the 8 o’clock curfew, the streets began to empty and we could have some privacy,” Munk said.

One evening, in June of 1944, as they lingered a few minutes past eight in the doorway of Kitty’s house, a police officer in civilian clothing approached them and asked for their identity papers. Vladimir’s job in the locksmith shop allowed him special permission to come and go around the camp to make repairs after curfew, but Kitty had no such privilege. She was “requested” to appear at the Juvenile Court of Theresienstadt where curfew violations were not taken lightly.

Photo provided The document of Kitty Lowi’s juvenile court summons.

Anyone charged with an offense was at risk of being sent to Auschwitz. Although her family felt certain the charge would be dismissed, it would take weeks for the court to convene and they had to protect Kitty from deportation during that time. They decided to pretend that she had meningitis, an infectious disease that at the time was impossible to prove or disprove. She was locked in the infirmary in a private room and remained there until she was pardoned by the internal Jewish Court of Elders.

“I would stay under her window and talk to her while she was in the hospital,” Munk said. “Her father was extremely angry with her. She was a month short of turning sixteen and due to her minor status, she had put him at risk as well.”

THE LIQUIDATION OF TEREZIN

Successful offenses mounted by the Russians caused the Germans to panic, fearing an uprising in the ghetto. Munk speculates that not only the Jewish elders but also the Germans knew of the underground movement, of which his father was a part, that stood poised to revolt.

“By sending 20,000 able inhabitants of Terezin to Auschwitz in one month, the Germans successfully liquidated the underground movement.”

Kitty and Vladimir said their goodbyes. They were certain the Germans would lose the war and vowed to meet in Prague at Vladimir’s aunt’s apartment after the war.

Vladimir and his father were sent to Auschwitz in the third transport, on Oct. 1, 1944 under the guise of building another labor camp. If only that had been the truth.

Note: This is the latest chapter of Vladimir’s story. Read the first four installments: "Pardubice: The early years," "The Czech question" , "1942: A very bad year." and "The Small Fortress"