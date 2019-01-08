Fire cause ruled accidental

× Expand Photo by Andrew Gushee Remnants of the First Community Church in Schroon Lake.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Community residents, clergy and businesses began the process of recovery, after a mid-afternoon fire the day after New Year’s destroyed the historic Schroon Lake Community Church and heavily damaged the neighboring parsonage in downtown Schroon Lake.

The cause of the fire was “definitely accidental,” said Donald Jaquish, director of Essex County Emergency Services. A specific cause will be determined after a meeting of state agencies this week, he said.

Photos on social media showed demolition teams working to recover the cross and bell of the church, and several fundraising efforts were being coordinated. Following the fire, an impromptu service was held at a neighboring church in which worshipers reminisced about important events in their lives that had occurred in the church.

Ashley Berton said she was passing by shortly after 3 p.m., and noticed smoke wafting from the steeple. Shortly after, the wooden church was engulfed in flames. Both buildings were unoccupied at the time of the blaze, and there were no injuries, said Larry Shiell, who was acting chief at the fire.

Shiell said the church was in flames when fire firefighters arrived on the scene.

The fire quickly spread to the parsonage and Shiell said the main concern became to protect businesses across the street and a large apartment building in back.

“We knew the church was lost,” he said.

Church members said the structure was built in the 19th century and had recently been restored.

“This was not just a church, it was the center of town,” said Diane Leah, who featured the church on a historic walking town she had written on Schroon Lake. “This is a great loss to everyone in this town.”

Leah said firefighters worked heroically to save other buildings in town and could have been catastrophic had it jumped the street.

“Kudos to the fire department, they did a great job of keeping it contained,” she said.

Schroon Supervisor Mike Marnell said the building got lots of use, its basement a popular gathering spot for suppers and events. He said parts of the church had been moved to its present location in the middle of the last century.

No cause of the fire has been determined. Shiell said nine departments were called in to fight the fire.