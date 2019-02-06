Fire causes heavy damage to Warrensburg auto repair shop

× Expand Photo provided The building that hosts Bob Griffin & Sons Automotive repair shop and Rob’s Motorsports on Main Street in Warrensburg was damaged by fire early morning Feb. 31, and firefighters from five area fire companies quelled the flames. Assistant Warrensburg Fire Chief Dave Alexander said the fire apparently started in the ceiling adjacent to an air compressor or a heating vent. While fire investigators were on the scene Feb. 4, Rob Griffin said that he hopes to rebuild and resume business operations.

WARRENSBURG | Enduring sub-zero temperatures, firefighters from Warrensburg and neighboring towns battled a fire Jan. 31 that caused substantial damage to Bob Griffin & Sons Automotive on Main Street in Warrensburg.

The fire charred the office of the business and caused considerable water and smoke damage to the building’s repair stalls, Warrensburg Assistant Fire Chief Dave Alexander said, noting that the blaze apparently started a short time before 7:30 a.m.

“Our initial knockdown of the fire was within 20 minutes, but it took four to five hours afterwards to take care of the hot spots,” he said.

Firefighters were efficient despite early-morning temperatures as low as 5 degrees below zero, he said.

“It was definitely a cold morning, but we did what we had to do,” he said.

The fire was first noticed and reported by Warren County Sheriff’s patrol officer Brian Seeley who was first on the scene and reported smoke coming from the roof’s eaves, Alexander said.

Proprietor Rob Griffin was also on the scene early, as he had seen smoke emanating from the garage as he drove into town for work, Alexander added.

About 30 firefighters from Warrensburg, Chestertown, Bolton, Lake George and Bay Ridge responded to the scene. Lake George brought in their tower truck to quell the flames from 70 feet in the air, he said.

Griffin & Sons Automotive at 3957 Main St. also hosts Rob’s Motorsports, which retails snowmobile accessories and equipment including trailers.

Several vehicles in the attached businesses suffered smoke damage in the incident, Alexander said.

“Rob’s son Ryan Griffin is a member of the fire company and a friend of ours,” he said. “This is a tough loss for everyone.”

Alexander said firefighters had determined that the fire started in the ceiling above the office in the vicinity of a heating vent and an air compressor, but the cause of the fire had not yet been determined.

Contacted at his business early afternoon Feb. 4, Rob Griffin said he was busy with fire investigators on the scene and couldn’t answer questions. But he hoped to have the damage to the building repaired and resume operations of his business enterprises.

“I hope to rebuild,” Griffin said.