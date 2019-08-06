Fire damages P’burgh apartment; boil-water order in effect for Adirondack Lane

× Expand Firefighters battled a blaze at 32 Adirondack Lane in Plattsburgh late Monday night. Six adults and three children were transported to CVPH for smoke inhalation. Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris

PLATTSBURGH | South Plattsburgh District 3, Cumberland Head and Morrisonville fire departments responded to a blaze reported at 32 Adirondack Lane on Monday, Aug. 5, at 10:31 p.m. The firefighters were able to rescue all nine people trapped inside — six adults and three children — and transport them to the University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Physicians Hospital (CVPH), where they were seen for smoke inhalation.

The North Country Chapter of the American Red Cross was able to provide emergency aid, including food, clothing and shelter to those who were affected by the fire.

According to a statement from the American Red Cross, “Volunteers also offered emotional support, health services and comfort kits containing personal care items, as well as stuffed animals for the children. In the coming days, Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the fire as they navigate the road to recovery.”

The Adirondack Gardens, owned by Terry Meron, had a fire in March 2018 as well, where he claimed the tenant, whose apartment was the start of the fire, was staying there illegally. The aftermath of last year’s fire uncovered weapons and drugs around the apartment, which was in a different building at the complex. The cause of Monday’s fire had not been found, though City of Plattsburgh Fire Department Chief Scott Lawliss told The Sun on Tuesday that the two fires do not appear to be related.

“We’re investigating now,” Lawliss said. “(The fire) doesn’t look suspicious in origin, but we have not come to an official cause yet.”

The fire was put out in 25 to 30 minutes, according to Lawliss. and the fire department was cleaning up and looking into the fire.