Fire in Wilmington claims life of local woman

WILMINGTON | Fire that apparently started in a ground-floor apartment at 1158 Springfield Road claimed the life of Brittany Barney.

Essex County Coroner Francis Whitelaw told The Sun he identified the victim Saturday morning.

Barney was 37.

State police said the fire was reported at approximately 9:13 a.m. June 1.

From its origin on the first floor, flames spread quickly throughout the two-story wooden structure, which was left a scorched shell.

Firefighters from Wilmington Volunteer Fire Department responded, calling in mutual aid from nearby fire companies.

“I went to the scene at 11 a.m. and stayed until I removed her at around 8:40 p.m.,” Whitelaw said.

“A search warrant was required in case evidence of criminality was in place. We haven’t found anything that is suspicious,” the coroner said.

Barney was asleep along with her male companion, Whitelaw said.

The coroner did not share the boyfriend’s name; police have not released information about his condition.

But the couple were heard calling for help as fire overtook the room, according to the coroner.

Whitelaw said smoke conditions, heat and flames apparently prevented them from exiting the bedroom door.

“We believe it started in that master bedroom where they were. They were both asleep. He awoke to intense heat and smoke. He could faintly see light through the window and went toward that.

“People working next door heard them and stacked pallets to reach the window and then smashed it. They were able to pull him out.”

The fire intensified at that point, Whitelaw said.

“They weren’t able to get to her.”

Barney’s companion suffered minor burns to his arms, Whitelaw said.

“We have no reason to suspect foul play,” he said.

State Police Troop B spokeswoman Trooper Jennifer V. Fleishman, based in Ray Brook, said an autopsy was scheduled Monday at Albany Medical Center. State police could not release further information about the fire as it remains under investigation.

At Essex County Emergency Services Director Don Jaquish said county fire investigators are working with state police and the State Office of Fire Prevention and Control, but no formal cause or point of origin had been determined as of Monday.

Barney has a large extended family in Lake Placid and the surrounding region. She was employed at several popular local establishments, including Crowne Plaza and Bowlwinkles. She was also affiliated with ADK Pizza and Pasta on Springfield Road in Wilmington where owners held a special benefit Sunday and raised $2,875 in the first several hours with donations still coming in. The resources will go to her family.

On Facebook, the Memorial/Loss Fundraiser for Brittany Barney continued steadily toward its initial $4,000 goal to assist family with funeral costs. The fundraiser is online: facebook.com/donate/448955362340625.