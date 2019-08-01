Fire tower sought for Lake George

× Expand The Sun file photo A fire tower similar to this one atop Hurricane Mountain is likely to be a tourist attraction in Lake George’s Charles Wood Park in the fear future, since Warren County and Lake George Village recently endorsed efforts toward getting a historic one installed there at a cost of $150,000.

LAKE GEORGE | Plans to erect an Adirondack fire tower as a tourist attraction in Lake George’s Charles Wood Park took a major step forward last week after both Warren County and Lake George Village took action toward having one erected.

The structure envisioned for the park, however, is not just a replica of one, according to a recent proposal, that would have cost $350,000 to $450,000. It’s an authentic Adirondack fire tower that served the state for 60 years, and the village could obtain it and have it erected for a total of $150,000.

Plans now call for Lake George Village to acquire what is believed to be the state’s first steel fire tower, constructed in 1917 near what is now Northway Exit 30, but taken down in 1977. The 40-foot-tall tower had been disassembled and restored by a man near Plattsburgh who heard about the intentions to host one in Lake George, and he made the offer to reconstruct it in the park, village Mayor Robert Blais said.

July 19, the Warren County Board of Supervisors approved authorizing Elan Planning of Saratoga Springs to prepare an application — at a cost of $4,900 — for a state grant to pay for 75 percent or more of the project’s cost. The village is to pay $1,862 of the cost of the application. The Lake George Village board approved the concept.

Area tourism officials as well as Lake George town council members support the idea of placing a fire tower in the park, Blais said.

“For families, particularly with children, this would be a great attraction,” Blais said when he introduced the idea to village board members at their July meeting. He said that a fire tower would provide a scenic northward view of Lake George and its surroundings, and this authentic one would let people experience, first-hand, a vital aspect of Adirondack history.

“It’s a big deal to have a fire tower, because of the Adirondack challenge," board member John Earl said, referring to Adirondack Mountain Club’s “fire tower challenge” award that recognizes those hikers who have climbed at least 18 of the 25 fire towers in the Adirondacks, as well as all five of those in the Catskill Mountains.

Town of Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett said Friday he supported the project of siting a fire tower in Charles Wood Park.

“This fire tower is ‘the real deal,’ and it would allow both visitors and locals both to experience a bit of Adirondack history,” he said. “How many imaginations will it ignite? How many people climbing the tower in Lake George will then go climb Hurricane Mountain, Swede Mountain or Goodnow Mountain?”