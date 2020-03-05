Fire training center moves ahead

× Expand Photo provided Fire Training Essex County An architectural rendering of a proposed fire training building in Essex County.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Essex County will look to build a new firefighting training center at the site of the old landfill in the town of Lewis after neighbors objected to plans to locate it on county land across from the Elizabethtown fire hall.

The delay, however, may have jeopardized funding for the project, which is to come in the form of a $500,000 grant from Sen. Betty Little’s office. “Right now it’s a 50-50 deal,” said Don Jaquish, director of Essex County Emergency Services.

A supervisors’ committee agreed to a resolution moving the project forward last week.

The county should know in another month if the funding is still viable, and if so the center would be built later this year, Jaquish said. The project has been about two-and-a-half years in the making, and was originally slated for a different site at the old landfill, which was rejected because it was determined to be too close to existing landfill cells.

After that determination, a study indicated the Elizabethtown site would be the next best option, but it was opposed by the neighborhood.

The training center is considered essential because it provides needed training for Essex County firefighters, who must now travel to training centers in Lake Placid, Plattsburgh or even Saratoga Springs.

The distance is a big deal, said Deputy Fire Coordinator Pat Tromblee, because fire companies use their own trucks for the training, meaning that including travel time they can be out of service for eight or 10 hours.

The training building is essentially a shell with realistic mockups inside of single-family homes or apartment complexes. “The interior of the building looks a lot like a house, with a living room, kitchen and bedrooms,” Jaquish said. “They’re as realistic as we can make them.”

The fire comes courtesy of wood pallets and hay, and firefighters must learn to negotiate the structure in dangerous and deteriorating conditions. The shell of the building is metal and it’s insulated to prevent and flames from escaping.

Along with fire training, the center can be used by other first responders, including police and ambulance crews.

Firefighters used to get their training by burning abandoned buildings, but that practice was effectively ended by a surfeit of red tape in 2001.

Jaquish said the site across from the Elizabethtown Fire Department seemed ideal because it had power and water and was an otherwise undevelopable brownfield that the county had given to the town. Most importantly it was equidistant from the county fire companies. But “people were opposed, and we couldn’t wait and deal with all the controversy,” Jaquish said. ■