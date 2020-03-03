Firefighter union, city agree on contract; council approved

Photo by Alina Walentowicz P.D. Chief Scott Lawliss/Union Agreement Update City of Plattsburgh Fire Chief Lawliss praised dedicated union negotiation team for approved agreement; hopes for continued city, fire and union collaboration.

PLATTSBURGH | At one of the weekly press conferences recently held at Plattsburgh City Hall, Mayor Colin Read (D) was joined by local firefighter union association President Jamie Schwartz and Fire Department Chief Scott Lawliss to announce awaited updates to the firefighters union contract.

Through a new memorandum agreement signed by the Plattsburgh Professional Firefighters Association Local 2421 and the city of Plattsburgh, Mayor Read said the city is able to increase fire response times and address staffing challenges faced by the local fire department.

Evaluated and approved by the city’s common council, the memorandum between the above-mentioned entities “extends the collective bargaining agreement for a two year term effective Jan. 1, 2021, and continuing through Dec, 31, 2022, and permits the city to operate a second ambulance under certain circumstances,” according to a recent city Public Safety Committee meeting agenda.

The council hopes adding a second ambulance will improve or maintain “3-minute response times”, providing improved service to residents, particularly on the city’s south side.

Beyond the ambulance addition, four new employees will join the fire team to address daily staffing shortages, allowing for nine-person platoons and a 36-person team. This was a 17 percent staffing increase, according to Read, who said the revenue generated from the second ambulance will offset the cost of these public safety improvements.

“It’s nice to have a collaborative labor management coalition going on right now,” Lawliss said. “This was something that we had been working on for several years and we were just able to get it done through President Schwartz and his negotiating team working very hard to get this and work with us, and realizing the importance of it.”

All three parties communicated a desire for continued collaboration between the union, the city and the fire department moving forward.

“These firefighters agreed to take on more work in their already busy day and it’s going to benefit everyone in the city,” said Schwartz. “In order to get us where we needed to be, I think this was a great first step and a great working relationship we can hopefully continue to develop here.” ■