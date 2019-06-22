Firefighters honored with full week

×

PLATTSBURGH | A recent Plattsburgh Common Council meeting at the City Hall Common Council Chambers began with Mayor Colin Read declaring a new memorial week for the city’s firefighters.

The mayor’s proclamation stated, “Each year the professional firefighters of the City of Plattsburgh remember those who have passed and once served the residents of this city. This past Sunday, June 2, they assembled for a memorial service for the 52 fallen comrades, three of which lost their lives in the line of duty, and tributes were offered by Firechief (Scott) Lawliss and Assistant Emergency Service Director Kelly Donoghue. The Plattsburgh Police bagpipe band played a moving rendition of Amazing Grace, whereas each time there’s a death of a resident in a house fire or a loss in the hearts of our firefighters. For each fallen firefighter, our professional firefighters have saved the lives of dozens more. Now therefore I, the mayor of the City of Plattsburgh, New York, do proclaim this week to be Fallen Professional Firefighters Week in honor of the men and women who help keep our city safe.”

At the meeting, it was approved by the council that money from the Asset Forfeiture Fund will be provided to the Plattsburgh Police Department to send an employee to attend “Police Mental Health New Instructor Training” in Rochester for three days. The total is expected to not exceed $658.75.

Also to come out in the meeting during the closing public comments, a local resident in downtown Plattsburgh came to request that something be done about the truck traffic on Wells Street. The main concern is safety, as the bad condition of a small section of the road can cause damage to the large tractor trailers, as well as possibly cause an accident, and tremors through the residents’ homes multiple times a day.

There was also expressed concern about putting a camera behind the substation by the MLD building, where apparently suspicious activities take place. Again, a matter of safety, there was talk of hypodermic needles found along the area, and being used at night around high-voltage electricity.

The Plattsburgh Common Council meets each Thursday in City Hall at 5:30 p.m. The meeting was streamed online and a recording of it can be found on Youtube.