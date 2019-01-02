First baby of 2019, Savannah, born in Plattsburgh

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Danielle Rock Plattsburgh’s first baby of 2019, Savannah West, was born to parents Dillion and Sheilana West on Jan. 1 at 9:14 p.m. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Danielle Rock × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Danielle Rock Prev Next

PLATTSBURGH | The contractions started the night before New Year's Eve.

It wouldn’t be for another 33 hours and 14 minutes that the first baby of 2019 would be born in the City of Plattsburgh.

Photo by Danielle Rock

When Dillion and Sheilana West, both of Ausable, got to Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital (CVPH) the maternity ward was quiet.

Sheilana was the only mother in labor on New Year’s Day.

Savannah West, a little girl with full, rosy cheeks and wisps of brown hair, was born Jan. 1 at 9:14 p.m.

Maria Hayes, director of the CVPH Alice Miner Women & Children’s Center unit, said that in 10 years of working at the hospital, Savannah may be the latest New Year’s baby born.

“I think this is the latest I’ve seen,” she said. “We usually have them a little earlier.”

Savannah was born 6 pounds, 7 ounces and 19 inches long.

Baby West isn’t the first couple’s child — Sheilana, 28, has four children and Dillion, 32, has one. But she is beloved. When she goes home, the little girl will be greeted by a big family and a dog, Darter.

In their hospital room on Wednesday, Savannah’s dad gazed at her with a twinkle in his eye and a smile on his face. Her mother cradled her little girl in her arms, and smoothed out the surface of the baby’s bright yellow dress.

“We’re looking forward to getting settled in and enjoying the days to come,” Dillion said, before a smirk spread across his face.

“And college.”