First-ever ‘Savor the North Country’ to benefit cancer patients

× Expand Photo provided “Savor the North Country,” an upcoming fundraiser at the West Side Ballroom, will aim to raise money for local cancer patients.

PLATTSBURGH | The FitzPatrick Cancer Center is bringing together lovers of food and art alike next month for a fundraiser to benefit local cancer patients.

The first-ever event, “Savor the North Country,” is slated Feb. 2 from noon to 4 p.m. at the West Side Ballroom in Plattsburgh.

With tickets ranging from $15-75, residents will have the opportunity to sample local wine, beer and spirits, local food, and participate in a number of paint-and-sip programs lead by local artists.

“Several activities will be available in different rooms,” said Rebecca Collins, the cancer center’s radiation oncology manager. “People have the option to choose what they would like to do. Two rooms will be offering two painting sessions from 12-1:30 p.m. and 2-3:30 p.m. Jessie Furnia from ‘Paint and Wine’ with Jessie and Renee Hall from ‘Paint with Renee’ will be offering two different paintings to choose from each session.

“A different room will have local wine, beer, spirits, and food samples.”

According to Collins, the money raised will help the cancer center better assist its patients with travel, medication costs and more.

“It is an event that supports the community,” she said. “At the FitzPatrick Cancer Center we take care of the whole patient. Treatment is one aspect in the care of the patient.

“The money will be used to assist patients with travel to their appointments, items for patient comfort, as well as paying for medication not covered by the patient’s insurance.”

For more information about the fundraiser, or to purchase tickets, visit cvph.org/foundation/savor-the-north-country or find the Foundation of CVPH on Facebook.