First look: Plattsburgh Chick-fil-A readies grand opening

PLATTSBURGH | Just two days from the grand opening of the Chick-fil-A on Route 3, the freshly-built building is pristine.

Not a chair is out of place, not yet a scuff on any surface, the children’s play area is free of fingerprints, and there is a discernible excitement on the faces of the restaurant’s 95 new employees.

The calm before the storm.

Hungry patrons will begin lining up at 6 a.m. on Wednesday for the restaurant’s “First 100 Campout,” the daylong event that rewards the first 100 customers with free Chick-fil-A for a year.

Doors formally open on Thursday.

Inside the Chick-fil-A kitchen, workers on Tuesday assembled salads with dark green kale and fresh produce; strips of bacon sizzled in an oven and buns were laid out in a row before a brightly-lit station.

There’s also a station for juicing lemons with lemonade cups poised nearby.

The fast food restaurant closely guards its recipes, but franchise owner Michael King outlined the process of filleting the meat, breading it and topping it with a mix of top-secret seasoning.

“Even I don’t know what the recipe is,” King laughed.

The crew was also busy on Tuesday putting together small batches of chicken sandwiches, the result of a competition held on social media last month.

The company asked what local residents would do with 25 free sandwiches:

“I’d eat most of them myself,” wrote one social media user. “No regrets.”

The Plattsburgh City Fire Department, New York State Police’s Plattsburgh barracks and a woman who recently moved to the area from Illinois were the lucky recipients, King said.

FOUR NEW LOCATIONS

This new location on Route 3, across from Consumer Square, is one of four new Chick-fil-A restaurants opening in New York this year and 129 new locations nationwide.

The other three upstate locations are in Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse.

The Atlanta-based fast food chain has 2,365 locations in 27 states and reported more than $9 billion in revenue last year.

According to King, there are three things that set the chain apart from its competitors: the premium ingredients, the environment — the restaurant will boast fresh flowers from Nelson’s in Plattsburgh — and the service.

“Even though we’re a fast-service restaurant, we want you to experience service that’s similar to a sit-down restaurant,” King said, as employees circled the dining area picking up trays from patrons.

After traveling across the country helping open up other franchise locations, King, a Bangor, Maine native, moved to Plattsburgh permanently seven months ago.

“I’m excited to be back in the northeast,” he said. “I’m excited to bring Chick-fil-A to Plattsburgh and the Champlain Valley and look forward to having an opportunity to serve the community both inside and outside my restaurant.”

Wednesday’s event will have a variety of attractions scheduled throughout the day, including live music.

The lineup will also double as a children’s book drive for the YMCA of Plattsburgh.

The new Plattsburgh location opens on Thursday at 6:30 a.m. Hours will be 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The restaurant is closed on Sundays. Learn more at facebook.com/cfaplattsburgh.