First Mexican restaurant in Warrensburg opens

× Expand Photo provided New York State Sen. Betty Little joined the Lotus Group and Ocho Cinco Cantina team for the ceremonial ribbon cutting to mark the opening of the new Warrensburg Mexican eatery.

WARRENSBURG | After a soft launch in January, Ocho Cinco Cantina has officially opened following months of work and capital investment to transform a portion of the historic Ashe’s Hotel building at 85 Hudson St. into the new establishment.

Members of the Lotus Group recently held an official ribbon cutting event at the eatery in conjunction with the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce and featuring New York State Sen. Betty Little, who helped cut the ribbon.

“We have invested more than $200k in the building since acquiring it, including many structural, functional and cosmetic upgrades,” said Ash Anand, CEO and president of Lotus Group. “It is an iconic building here in Warrensburg, and we are excited about its rebirth as this unique new dining concept.”

The Lotus Group was tasked with reinventing the space after a spring 2018 fire damaged a portion of the building, including its kitchen. Many improvements were made thereafter, including the installation of a new walk-in refrigerator and the creation of dividers between the restaurant and Ashes Pub.

Ocho Cinco Cantina is the first-ever Mexican restaurant to open in Warrensburg and will provide locals and visitors alike with Mexican cuisine as well as a variety of hand-crafted margaritas.

The restaurant’s menu merges Tex-Mex, So-Cal and Oaxacan cuisines into one cohesive offering. Owners said the food is prepared fresh on-site, using only high-quality ingredients, yet affordably priced for all budgets. Although the restaurant provides seated, full-service dining, takeout is also available.

Ocho Cinco Cantina opens at noon Wednesday through Sunday. On Mondays and Tuesdays, the restaurant begins serving at 4:30 p.m.