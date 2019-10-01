First signs of foliage change emerging in Adirondacks

× Expand Photo provided An Adirondack winding road tunnels through the changing leaves in their color-splendor.

ADIRONDACKS | Fall is when the world is full of crisp perfection, the air is clean and clear, the sky a vivid blue, and the leaves are exploding into a thousand shades of yellows, oranges and crimsons. We are tracking the progress of this beautiful fall foliage to help travelers in search of an optimal weekend or mid-week getaway to soak in the Adirondacks’ picturesque autumn locations.

Reports are obtained from our field observers and reflect expected color conditions for the upcoming weekend. The best part is, because we have eight regions located at various elevations, visitors can experience peak colors between late September to mid-October, depending on your Adirondack destination.

Whether driving down a scenic highway or backroad, paddling on a crystal clear lake surrounded by trees decked out in shades of crimson, oranges and yellows; or viewing the fall leaves from atop one of our many mountains, there are myriad of colorful ways to take in the changing colors.

Go to AdirondacksUsa/fall for foliage reports, and tips on scenic drives, events and activities.

Don’t miss these 2019 fall events:

Through October: Choose from mazes made from corn stalks at Fort Ticonderoga and Tucker Farms. The latter, called the Great Adirondack Corn Maze, is an 8-acre labyrinth with a different intricate design each year. To get in the spooky-spirit of the season check out flashlight nights. The Heroic Corn Maze at historic Fort Ticonderoga hides history clues in the giant puzzle.

Sept 21: Adirondack Harvest Festival features a morning hike, an afternoon event with live demonstrations, a huge farmers market, food and beverage vendors, pig roast, children’s activities, live music and more.

Sept 28-29: Whiteface Mountain Oktoberfest: Each fall we dust off our lederhosen, fire up the oompah band and enjoy a tall mug of German beer at the Whiteface Mountain Oktoberfest. It’s rated one of the five must-visit Oktoberfests in North America by Ski magazine.

Sept. 28-29: Great Adirondack Moose Festival: This is your chance to glimpse one of the north woods’ most mysterious and powerful animals: the moose. There are two days of events, including a moose calling contest, old-fashioned turkey shoot, and kid-friendly activities such as the “Count the Moose Scat Contest.”

Sept. 28-29: Almanzo Wilder Farm Harvest Fest & Civil War Living History: Pumpkin painting, Civil War living history encampment, entertainment, demonstrations, craft and produce vendors.

Oct. 3-6: Astrophotography conference: Few astrophotographers have access to dark skies. We invite you to take advantage of our zero light pollution at the Adirondack Sky Center to capture images. Equipment is available.

Oct. 5: This year, OkTUPPERfest is partnering with the Tupper Lake Snowmobile Club and their annual Vintage Snowmobile Show & Swap. There will be entertainment for all ages, including food, beer, games and activities.

Oct. 6: Oaktoberfest: Located at Oak Mountain Ski Area, this event is a nod to the famous Munich Oktoberfest. Live music, craft vendors, a delicious German buffet, a bouncy house, magic show, disc golf and mountain biking.

Oct. 15: Essex County Cheese Tour: Visit three farms that are producing some of the finest artisanal cheeses in New York. Follow the scenic Ausable River through the foothills of the Adirondacks as you drive from farm to farm, at your leisure.