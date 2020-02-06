First World Cup medal for Hunter Church

× Expand Photo provided Hunter-Church-Medal Hunter Church, Josh Williamson, Jimmy Reed and Kris Horn claimed the bronze medal for the four-man bobsled during the World Cup in Igls.

CADYVILLE | Hunter Church recently claimed his first World Cup medal as he becomes the face of USA Bobsled and Skeleton’s international resurgence.

The 23-year-old Cadyville man joined teammates Josh Williamson, Jimmy Reed and Kris Horn in sliding into the four-man bronze medal honors at the IBSF World Cup in Igls, Austria, on Jan. 19.

The last men’s bobsled medal win abroad was three years ago when Steven Holcomb helped claim a World Cup bronze medal.

“I was a fan of this sport growing up, and I watched Steven Holcomb win the 2009 World Championships, and I shook his hand and told him I wanted to be like him one day,” Church said in a news release following the win.

“This is so emotional. I didn’t think I’d ever be here.”

Church helped secure the win with a 5.11-second push off the start block in the opening heat, finishing with the third fastest downtime of 51.11 seconds.

The four-man team officially stopped a German sweep of medal wins when they sped off the starting block at 5.10 seconds in the second heat and finished in 51.19 seconds for a combined third-place win at 1:42:30.

“This sport is my passion,” Church said following the win.

“There isn’t much else out there that gets me excited like bobsled, even as a spectator. The guys around me have a whole lot of heart as well. Everyone believes in what we are doing, everyone has faith in one another, and this team is truly working as one unit week in and week out.” ■