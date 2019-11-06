Five earn elected terms as supervisor in Essex Co. with Chesterfield pending absentee ballot count

ELIZABETHTOWN | Joseph Provoncha won re-election to the Essex County Clerk’s seat, besting contender Kari Ratliff, a Republican who ran as an independent. The unofficial tally, with absentee ballots not slated to be in and counted until Nov. 18, was 6,126 votes to 2,796.

Town Proposition Number One on the ballot in two towns looked to change the supervisor’s term from two to four years.

It was approved in Lewis, 139 to 95 votes.

But Ticonderoga voted it down, 641 to 283.

SUPERVISORS

Elections in Essex County seated five new supervisors with the race in Chesterfield awaiting a final count of absentee ballots.

In North Elba, Jay Rand Jr. (R) earned 940 votes, besting three challengers, Derek Doty (D), 648 votes; Gary Kaltenbach (Integrity), 318 votes; and Fred Balzac (Green Party),56 votes.

In the Town of Essex, independent Kenneth Hughes beat Emily Gardner (R) with 203 votes to 76.

In Wilmington, independent Roy Holzer, who was appointed interim supervisor last summer, won the seat 393 votes to 24 for Xiaoyan Saunderson, an independent.

With absentee votes still uncounted, Chesterfield Republican Clayton J. Barber stands with 339 votes over Democrat Russell L. Blaise who garnered 318 votes. According to officials at the Essex County Board of Elections, 41 of 48 absentee ballots have been returned so far. Counting begins on Nov. 18. Libertarian candidate Terry Gordon received 73 votes.

In Schroon, independent candidate for supervisor Jeffrey Alan Subra bested Republican Margaret Wood 422 to 281 votes.

And in St. Armand, Davina Winemiller won with 214 votes over 57 votes for Victor Burman, both independents.

Willsboro Supervisor Shaun Gillilland (R) won re-election topping independent contender Wendy R. Sayward, 411 votes to 302.

Seven seated supervisors earned re-election without contest: Thomas Scozzafava (R) in Moriah; Noel Merrihew (R) in Elizabethtown; Robin T. DeLoria (D) in Newcomb; Joe Giordano (R) in Ticonderoga with 633 votes, though some 283 write-in ballots were cast Ticonderoga. Jim Monty (R) was reelected unopposed in Lewis; Michael “Ike” Tyler (R) in Westport; and Stephanie E. DeZalia (R) in North Hudson.

TOWN COUNCIL WINNERS

There were numerous contested races for Town Council throughout Essex County.

In North Elba, Emily Kilburn Politi (D) handily won one of two open seats with a total 1,094 votes.

Richard D. Cummings (R) earned 775 votes and Bob Rafferty (D) has 699 votes.

But with over 100 absentee ballots out, the second seat will be official after the Nov. 18 count. Doug Hoffman (R) received 514 votes: independents Richard L. Cassidy, received 443 votes and Jeremy J. Mihill won 134 votes.

In Keene, Jennifer Whitney, an independent, won one of two seats with 240 votes; David Deyo (R) won the other with 238 votes. Candidates John E. Hudson earned 129 votes,Jerry D. Smith (R) 119, and Devon Holbrook, an independent, 46.

In Essex, independent Christopher DePinto took one seat with 176 votes and Ronald Jackson (R), former town supervisor, won the second seat with 150 votes besting Edward J. Gardner (R), also a former town supervisor, with 96. There are 20 absentee ballots pending in Essex.

In Newcomb, five candidates ran for two seats on the town council. And it is a close race with Paul D. LaCourse (R) coming in at 122 votes and David Olbert, an independent, at 121. Paul Hai (D) has 112 votes and Robert J. Stringer (D) 73. Bethebelle J. Poulin (R) came in with 59 votes. Uncounted absentee votes will determine official winners in Newcomb.

A four-way race for two seats on the Town Council in Jay put Thomas McDonald (R) in office with 351 votes. Adam Coolidge, an independent, received 297 votes; John J. Sheldrake (R) received 267 votes; and Wayne Roger Frederick (D) earned 246 votes. The second winner will be official once absentee votes are counted. There are 34 returned so far, according to elections officials. Knut Sauer (D) ran uncontested for an unexpired council seat in Jay and received 436 votes.

In Ticonderoga, Republican M. Mark Russell was the top vote-getter in a field of three vying for two seats on the town board. Russell won 722 votes. Opponents Thomas F. Cunningham (D) received 536 votes and Heath Towne (R) received 538 votes. The winner of the second seat won’t be official after absentee ballots are tallied, according to the Board of Elections.

David Gload (R) won one of two seats on the Town Council in Chesterfield with 489 votes. Patrick W. Mitchell (D) received 374 votes to 365 for Paul J. Wisher (R), a contest that will also be made final once absentee votes are counted.

In Schroon, four contenders sought two open seats and Richard J. Gero (R) won election with 473, followed by Ethan Thompson, an independent with 376 votes. John Fear, an independent, had 302 votes and Lance Gould (R) 174.

In Crown Point, Town Council candidates Tara A. Peters (R) won one of two open seats with 283 votes. John I. Wayman (R) took the second seat with 271 votes and independent Roxanne Burns 104.

And in Willsboro, Republicans Lane J. Sayward and Steven K. Benway won both open seats with 457 and 432 votes, respectively, besting Democrat Hannah Jacques with 265 votes.

HIGHWAYS

In Newcomb, the three-way race for Superintendent of Highways delivered a win for Clifford J. Demars (R) with 144 votes, besting independents Norman Fifield with 85 and Daniel Allen with 19 votes respectively.

In Ticonderoga, Salvatore Barnao (R) won the highway supe’s job with 592 votes to 68 cast for independent Paul Sharkey. There were 404 as yet unopened write-in votes.

In Crown Point, Kevin E. Woods (R) was elected superintendent of highways with 318 votes over 69 cast for independent Roy Cutting.

TOWN CLERK

The only contested race for Town Clerk was held in Willsboro, and it remains too close to call.

The winner will be decided once absentee ballots are counted. Incumbent Bridget A. Brown (R) received 306 votes to independent challenger Carrie Foley with 305. Independent Lori A. Gay earned 98 votes.

There are 45 absentee ballots returned so far of the total 65 sent out for Willsboro, according to elections officials.

TOWN JUSTICE

In Elizabethtown, Richard Olcott (R) won his race for town justice besting Andrew Turner, an independent 167 to 131 votes. There were 74 write-in votes, which will be counted Nov.18.

In Keene, independent Bill Harral received 266 votes for town justice, topping the 203 votes for Henrietta B. Jordan (D).

UNCONTESTED ELECTIONS

Uncontested races for Town Council around the county put Paula McGreevy (R) and Darin Forbes (R) in office in Wilmington.

Michael Brankman (D) and Barry W. Morrison (R) will serve on Westport’s Town Council.

Donald Amell (D) and Karl Law (R) will serve in St. Armand.

Steve Denton (R) and Lanita Smith Canavan (R) will continue to serve on the Lewis Town Council.

In Minerva, Scott Fish (R) and David C. LaBar (R) were elected.

Brian J. Caza (R) and Maureen M. Marsden (R) will serve on North Hudson’s town board.

Thomas D. Anderson (R) and Paul J. Salerno (R) will serve on Moriah’s council.

In Elizabethtown, Cathleen Bradley Reusser (D, R) was elected for the unexpired term, and Ben Morris (R) and Jeffrey Allott, an independent, will continue to serve on the board.