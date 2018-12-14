Five parcels of town land for sale in Lewis

LEWIS | Five parcels of land, one with a barn, have been declared surplus and are for sale in the Town of Lewis.

Lewis Supervisor Jim Monty said the properties owned by the town are not used and the town has no further plan to develop or build on them.

“We are accepting bids on these properties until Dec. 27, close of business and will open the bids at our closeout meeting on Dec. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the Town Hall,” Monty told The Sun.

Anyone interested in bidding can call the Town Hall between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 518-873-6777 to find out more.

All are welcomed to stop in the office as well,” Monty said.

Bids must be submitted in writing and delivered either by mail or in person.

Mailing address: Town of Lewis, c/o Surplus Property, P.O. Box 59, Lewis, NY 12950

Parcel 47.1-1-16.000: Located on U.S. Route 9 has .90 acres with good road frontage and is assessed for $22,000. It has .22 acres of wetland running through the back southeast corner, but probably would not restrict building.

Parcel 47.1-1-45.200: Located on Wells Hill Road. This parcel has 7.27 acres with good road frontage but the frontage is wetland. There is 1 acre given to a primary acre and the remaining 6.27 acres is all wetland. In 1992, John and Deborah Milsop split a larger piece and sold this portion to the Town of Lewis for $16,000. Adirondack Park Agency jurisdictional inquiry would be necessary to determine if this was not a buildable lot. APA has granted buildable lots behind wetlands as described here with the wetlands being on the road frontage. This parcel is assessed at $30,400.

Parcel 47.3-1-19.000: Is located on Fox Run Road and has approximately 98.7-feet, +/-, on the road and .72 acres. It does not appear to have wetlands. This parcel is assessed at $17,600.

Parcel 55.4-2-6.000: Located on Roscoe Road and consists of 19.2 acres. There is 7.90 acres of wetland and this parcel is probably somewhat restricted with the wetlands being the road frontage and it wraps around the cemetery. APA jurisdictional inquiry would be necessary to determine if this was not a buildable lot. APA has granted buildable lots behind the wetlands as described here. This parcel is assessed for $26,200.

Parcel 47.13-4-11.000: This parcel is located at 6 Osawentha Dr. and consists of .20 acre with a 20-by-84 foot utility barn. This barn was built in 1900 and is fair condition. It is located in a commercial water district. This parcel is assessed for $12,800.