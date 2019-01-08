Flights unaffected at Plattsburgh Airport as shutdown drags on

× Expand File photo The partial government shutdown has not impacted operations at Plattsburgh International Airport.

PLATTSBURGH | As the partial government shutdown stretches into its third week, local Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents at Plattsburgh International Airport (PIA) are working without pay.

But despite reports that agents are increasingly calling in sick across the country in protest, it’s business as usual.

“As far as any impacts here, I’m not aware of any,” Airport Manager Christopher Kreig told The Sun on Tuesday.

Flights out of the airport have been unaffected, he said.

“The TSA staff are coming in, doing their jobs,” he said. “They understand the importance of doing their jobs, and they continue to operate in a professional manner.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office said on Tuesday as many as 16,000 TSA workers are impacted in New York state.

“If this shutdown continues, it could cause significant operating issues at the region’s airports,” his office said in a statement.

The Washington Post reported on Tuesday that “call-outs” are only slightly higher at 4.6 percent versus 3.8 percent at this time last year, a number not large enough to significantly impact operations.

“Hopefully this will be resolved quickly,” said Kreig.

NO END IN SIGHT

The potential impact of the partial shutdown on the rollout of the airport’s state-funded federal Customs Facility, which was slated for a spring opening, is unclear.

“We’re coordinating with U.S. Customs and Border Control on getting those facilities running,” Kreig said. “There may or may not be delays — but hopefully there won’t be any.”

The shutdown was spurred 17 days ago amid a dispute amidst federal lawmakers about $5 billion in funding for President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) broke with her party last week by voting to end the shutdown, which passed the House.

The lawmaker said she’s long been opposed to shutdowns, which is why she voted for the bills, as well as an appropriations bill last month that initially authorized funding for the wall.

“I believe we need to reopen negotiations with the Senate and the administration,” Stefanik told The Sun on Monday.

But those spending bills have yet to be voted on in the Senate, where Sen. Maj. Leader Mitch McConnell has said that he would not bring them to a vote because they have no chance of passing.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has repeatedly said she won’t authorize funding for the wall.

Democrats on Tuesday said they would repackage spending bills and send them to the Senate individually for votes — excluding Homeland Security, The Hill reported.

“I am critical of Speaker Pelosi’s lack of willingness to work with the administration on a compromise number that includes border security," said Stefanik, "and I think she needs to come to the table to do that.”

The lawmaker said her office has reached out to U.S. Border Patrol agents.

“They are working without pay," Stefanik said. "That is unacceptable and we need to get to the table as quickly as possible.”

Trump is scheduled to address the nation Tuesday night in a primetime address to make his case for the border wall.

“There needs to be an end in sight,” Stefanik said. “We need to work on behalf of the American public.”